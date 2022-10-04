Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger was surprised when head coach Mike Tomlin benched Mitch Trubisky and put rookie QB Kenny Pickett in during their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and for a good reason.

Big Ben admitted he couldn’t believe it when Tomlin made the change mid-game, especially since he doesn’t believe Trubisky was the problem for the Steelers. While the veteran quarterback threw an interception before he was taken out and has largely struggled in previous outings, the blame shouldn’t be put solely on his shoulders.

“I was really surprised. I heard the announcement from the sideline reporter at half, that she talked to Coach Tomlin. I thought no way, not in mid-game. I always felt if you made the switch, you almost have to stay with it. You can’t go back and forth ’cause you will crush confidence,” Roethlisberger said of the decision to remove Trubisky and play Pickett, per Steeler Nation.

Roethlisberger pointed out that “the offense was stagnant” and that he “didn’t think it was Mitch.” He mentioned Trubisky’s Diontae Johnson touchdown pass that was ruled incomplete as proof that the QB was starting to get the team into rhythm before he was benched.

Diontae Johnson catch in the endzone for a touchdown? looks close pic.twitter.com/agwY0sLouy — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) October 2, 2022

“I think if they had called it a touchdown, it would have been hard to turn it. When you pull him, I think they were trying to get a spark. You will get a spark, when you put someone new in, it is going to create a spark,” Ben Roethlisberger added.

Mike Tomlin did say that the reason he put Kenny Pickett in over Mitch Trubsiky was because he thought they needed a spark, and they did get it with the young QB rushing for two touchdowns in the loss.

Unfortunately for Trubisky, it looks like the Steelers are going to keep Pickett as the starter after what happened against the Jets. While Big Ben did say he’s not at fault, the fact of the matter is Pittsburgh is basically signaling they are handing the keys to the freshman now.