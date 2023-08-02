Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett made one young fan's day when Pickett gave the young kid his autograph at training camp.

As Pickett approached the fan section, many people swarmed him the fence hoping for an autograph. Pickett hung around the fans for a while, interacting and signing gear for Steelers Nation. However, one kid's reaction stood out above the rest. As Pickett signed his mini Steelers helmet, the young fan could not help but chant, “oh my God, oh my God!”

This young Steelers fan was in SHOCK while he got Kenny Pickett’s autograph 😅 (via @Steelers)pic.twitter.com/7zADeRR1R3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 2, 2023

Training camp offers a great opportunity for fans — and especially younger ones — to meet their heroes on the field for the first time in person. This fan will certainly not forget this moment with Pickett any time soon.

Kenny Pickett's interaction with fans will definitely help earn him approval across Pittsburgh, but in order to truly become a Steelers favorite, Pickett will have to improve on the field. Pickett enters his second season as the unquestioned starter, after coming off the bench in the middle of his rookie year to take over for veteran Mitchell Trubisky.

Pickett already started showing major improvement toward the end of his rookie year. He got off to a rocky start throwing just two touchdowns to eight interceptions, but took a leap in the last five games of the season throwing five touchdowns to just one pick. The Steelers are hoping for him to follow up on the progress he made his rookie year.

Even with struggles at the quarterback position, the Steelers still finished last season a respectable 9-8. Thought it's no guarantee with the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens in the division, the Steelers should be in the thick of the mix again especially as Pickett gains more experience.