Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said he believes he better understands the Pittsburgh offense on Monday.

“I have a better understanding of the offense,” Pickett said, via NFL.com Senior National Columnist Judy Battista. “I can communicate better with guys, because we automatically have a familiarity. I can communicate a lot more clearly than a year before.”

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada commented on Pickett's development in June.

“I think Kenny's had a good spring,” Canada said, via NBC Sports NFL content creator Myles Simmons. “Obviously, every day is up and down, and you know, when you play quarterback and coach (Mike) Tomlin says it the best right? It's football like no football. So, I think he's improving. He's seeing things. Playing fast. Getting some time in with the guys. He does what he needs to do to become the starter.”

Pickett, a former first-round pick out of the University of Pittsburgh, played in 13 games and started in 12 for the Steelers after being selected with the 20th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He ended the team's 2022 campaign with just over 2,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He earned as many as 327 passing yards during a loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, completing 34 of his 52 pass attempts as the Bills took a 38-3 victory at Highmark Stadium.

Last year's Steelers offense gained a total of 3,661 passing yards, putting them at 24th in the NFL behind the Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots. Their 12 total passing touchdowns put them at 32nd in the league.

The Steelers will have Pickett, quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Tanner Morgan under contract for the 2023 season, according to sports contracts and salaries website Spotrac. Trubisky, a former quarterback for the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills, played in seven games and started in five for Pittsburgh in 2022.