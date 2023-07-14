The second year for a quarterback is always a critical one. After going through the rigors of a rookie NFL season, the game should hopefully slow down a bit. Timing and preparation can be honed through experience, but a QB still must possess the right mental strength. Pittsburgh Steelers' Kenny Pickett has that edge, according to his veteran teammate.

“You see that demeanor and confidence and that’s where you can really see the true growth,” Larry Ogunjobi told The Sick Podcast- Steelers Crazy. “I’m excited for him. Like I said before, the sky is the limit for him. I know he’s gonna do his thing, so no worries about that.”

While any member of the Steelers is probably going to boost up their young signal caller in the public eye, Ogunjobi's specific vote of confidence should be received genuinely. How a quarterback carries himself in front of his teammates is essential to inspiring trust and respect. There is a misconception that the position inherently comes with a leadership label. Pickett has to earn that responsibility, especially when representing one of the most prestigious names in football.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ideally, that “confidence” will carry into his play on the field. While the 2022 first-round pick served mainly as a game manager last season, he was forced to play hero ball on occasion. He threw for 2,404 yards on a 63 completion percentage but did have a negative touchdown-interception ratio. The most encouraging statistic for fans, though, was the 7-5 record and near-postseason berth Kenny Pickett led Pittsburgh to as a rookie.

A strong defense could pick him up again, as he continues to develop in and outside the pocket. The high praise from Larry Ogunjobi indicates that the unit will be more than happy to fight for their guy.