The Pittsburgh Steelers engaged the Chicago Bears in a buzzing Justin Fields trade. Pittsburgh landed Fields in exchange for a sixth-round pick (which can turn into a fourth if Fields plays 51% of games in 2024-25). Fields adds to the Steelers' crucial fifth-year option decision on running back Najee Harris.
Steelers' now have two important fifth-year decisions to make
Both Justin Fields and Najee Harris are entering their fourth years in the NFL. Thus, the two former first-round picks have a fifth-year contract option the Steelers can pick up. The details of the options make Pittsburgh's decision more intriguing.
Fifth-year options work in tiers based on players' playtime and their number of Pro Bowl selections, per insight from Steelers Depot. Harris was a Pro Bowler during his rookie year, but since he was an alternate, it does not count towards the formula.
Both Fields and Harris fall under the playtime tier. Fields' option will be worth $25,664,00, while Harris' will be $6,790,000. Analysts believe the Steelers would have a huge bargain with Harris' option given his stellar production.
During the 2023-24 season, Harris amassed 1,035 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns on 255 carries. His numbers were nearly identical to his 2022-23 campaign, which was proceeded by his Pro Bowl-worthy rookie season.
Hopefully, Harris can carry his momentum into 2024 amid the Steelers' new changes.
How will the Steelers offense look amid personnel changes?
Pittsburgh has a new quarterback core in town. The team brought in veteran QB Russell Wilson from the Denver Broncos to lead the offensive unit. Wilson is a seasoned professional who comes off a respectable year. However, the biggest question for the Steelers is Justin Fields.
Fields joins Pittsburgh after a three-year stint with the Bears. He saw slight stat improvement during 2023-24 and despite helping Chicago to a 7-10 record, the team failed to make the playoffs.
Now, Fields has a highly touted, experienced QB to learn from. Hopefully, he can take a jump and become a core part of Pittsburgh's promising offense.