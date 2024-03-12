The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new quarterback in town for the 2024-25 season. Despite many NFL free agency options, ex-Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson has decided to take his talent to Pittsburgh. Moreover, some analysts are concerned with Wilson's personality fit on the Steelers.
Wilson's personality might be a concern for Steelers fans, but winning trumps all
Ryan Russilo joined Bills Simmons' podcast to discuss his worries about Wilson's image.
“Here's what I'd say about the personality part of it. I've got to know what I'm getting. Am I getting humbled Russell Wilson…Like can he just be a slightly normal guy? I don't know if he's capable of doing it,” Russilo said on the Bill Simmons Podcast.
Russilo added,” It's a not bet I'd want to make. So I kind of want to see what happens for him in Pittsburgh.” The Ringer podcast host believes Russell Wilson's exaggerated marketing of himself might not bode well on his new team.
However, the former Broncos QB can silence the conversation by doing one thing: winning.
If Wilson helps the Steelers make a deep playoff run, his job will be done well. Moreover, if he develops chemistry with his teammates and stays professional, he will have nothing to worry about.
Pittsburgh is hungry for more despite making the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs. The Steelers barely squeezed into the postseason with an AFC Wild Card spot. Unfortunately, the Buffalo Bills ended Pittsburgh's run early with a 31-17 victory.
Nevertheless, Mike Tomlin and company will continue to do all they can to get over the hump. It will be interesting to see the other moves the Steelers make during the NFL free agency period.