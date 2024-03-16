The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to keep the rest of the NFL on its toes. After stunningly trading Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, they are adding Justin Fields to their quarterback equation, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Pittsburgh is trading a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to the Chicago Bears for the former Ohio State star. The selection becomes a fourth-rounder, however, if Fields plays 51 percent of the 2024-25 season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Caleb Williams will now presumably arrive in the Windy City without there being any QB controversy whatsoever.
Conversely, things appear to be more up in the air for the Steelers. Fans expected Russell Wilson to be in line for the starting job after signing a one-year contract for the veteran's minimum at the start of NFL free agency. Following this deal, that belief is still shared by the team, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Even so, Fields should have the opportunity to impress head coach Mike Tomlin in training camp.
Justin Fields gets a new start with the Steelers
His time with the Bears finally comes to its inevitable end despite him receiving support from teammates and many fans. The 25-year-old completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,562 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games last season (10 interceptions). He rushed for 2,220 yards during his three years in Chicago, which could be of interest to Pittsburgh.
A true mobile quarterback does not historically fit the Steelers' mold, but Justin Fields could potentially give their offense a new dynamic. Wilson has been known to use his legs to great effect, too, though. For now, the Super Bowl 48 champion is the clear No. 1 on the depth chart.
It will be an interesting year for the Black and Gold, one that ideally will give fans clarity about the QB situation for at least the next couple of years. Meanwhile, the Bears are officially making way for the man tasked with saving Chicago football. That is not an easy job, though, as the last guy can tell you.