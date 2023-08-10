The Pittsburgh Steelers are thrilled that TJ Watt is getting in a full training camp after missing much of last year with a torn Pectoral muscle. However, head coach Mike Tomlin is a little aggravated at how easy training camp has been for TJ Watt against his offensive line, reports The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko.

“‘Can somebody block T.J. please?' Tomlin yelled to no one in particular after No. 90 crashed through the first-team offensive line to hit Jaylen Warren.

T.J. Watt looked to be in midseason form a couple days before the first preseason game, blowing up nearly every snap of a live 11-on-11 team run period.

The first was a handoff to Najee Harris off right guard, but Watt got early penetration and allowed Cole Holcomb to clean it up quickly. The second snap went to the left side, away from Watt, and Holcomb was there again. And on the fourth snap of the drill, Watt simply wrecked yet another Warren carry, prompting Tomlin's audible plea to the heavens.”

The Steelers and Mike Tomlin are definitely not that upset to see TJ Watt dominating given the fact that is what they expect, although they undoubtedly would like a little more competition for training camp standards. Luckily for them, preseason is right around the corner, so Watt will get to wreak havoc against opposing teams and the Pittsburgh offensive line will get a break.

Watt figures to be ready for another dominant season wearing the yellow and black. If he plays up to his usual standards, then the Steelers can expect to have one of the better pass rushes in the entire NFL.