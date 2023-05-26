The Pittsburgh Steelers finished last season with a 9-8 record, a disappointment for a franchise that expects Super Bowls. The Steelers’ season was also marred by star defender TJ Watt’s torn pectoral muscle injury.

Watt played just 10 games in 2022, but is hoping for a better result in 2023.

Watt sounded off recently on the urgency and importance of starting out strong. The front office brought in several new defenders that have caught Head Coach Mike Tomlin and Watt’s attention.

“Every year we are adding people. I don’t know if it’s any different [this year],” Watt said, via Teresa Varley of Steelers.com.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“This time of year is always super important. That is why we are all here. We are just trying to get better each and every day. Trying to grow, trying to learn from each other. Trying to learn how we practice, how we do things here in Pittsburgh. Also being open minded to the guys who are veterans and have done things successfully in other places.”

Watt made headlines this offseason after a viral video surfaced of him falling into his swimming pool. He joked that a “lesser athlete” wouldn’t have fallen as gracefully as he did. Tomlin and company’s free agent additions for 2023 include several standout defenders. Patrick Peterson, Breiden Fehoko, Markus Golden, Cole Holcomb, Keanu Neal, Elandon Roberts, Chandon Sullivan and Armon Watts were all added.