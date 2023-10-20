After a surprise Pat Freiermuth injury update, the Pittsburgh Steelers tight end will not play on Sunday in the team’s Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“#Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the #Rams and likely will be sidelined longer after aggravating his hamstring in practice Thursday, per sources,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday morning. “Freiermuth had an MRI this morning, and now his return to action is on hold.”

This latest Pat Freiermuth injury update isn’t completely out of left field. The Steelers TE didn’t play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 and was still dealing with his hamstring injury during the team’s bye week. However, as late as Wednesday, he was a full participant in practice, and the Steelers expected him to play in Week 7 against the Rams.

With this injury setback and MRI, it’s now unclear how long Freiermuth will be out.

The third-year tight end has just eight catches on 13 targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns. These numbers are lower than in previous seasons where Freiermuth caught at least 60 balls each season.

If the Steelers’ starting TE is on the sideline, the majority of the snaps should now go to rookie third-round pick Darnell Washington. The 6-foot-7 pass catcher has a lot of potential but just one catch for 10 yards on three targets in the 2023 campaign.

Pittsburgh travels to LA for a Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff trying to move to 4-2 on the season. The Steelers are currently a three-point underdog in the game.