Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has reportedly been ruled out for the rest of today's game against the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury, according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

Pat Freiermuth initially went to the blue medical tent on the Steelers' sideline, then went to the locker room after that, according to DeFabo. After going to the locker room, he was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game with his hamstring injury.

The Steelers are struggling offensively against the Texans, and Freiermuth is a valuable security blanket for Kenny Pickett. Pittsburgh currently trails Houston 16-6.

The Steelers offense with Kenny Pickett and offensive coordinator Matt Canada have been under scrutiny throughout this season and going back to last season as well. Despite the team's 2-1 start, the fanbase has been frustrated by the offensive scheme, even chanting for Matt Canada to be fired during their Monday Night Football victory over the Cleveland Browns.

In the win over the Browns, the Steelers scored two touchdowns on defense.

This week, many expected the Steelers to come in and take advantage of facing a rookie quarterback in CJ Stroud. After falling down early, the Steelers' defense has kept the game within reach, but the offense has disappointed again.

The departure of Freiermuth is a blow to an offense that is already missing Diontae Johnson. It will be interesting to see if the Steelers are able to muster any sort of offense and come back against the Texans in a game they expected to win.