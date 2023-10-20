The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals during their Week 6 matchup at SoFi Stadium.

Rams running back Kyren Williams led Los Angeles with 158 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 20 carries in the 26-9 win. Receiver Cooper Kupp recorded a team-leading 148 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown on seven receptions. Three Rams, including linebacker Byron Young and defensive end Jonah Williams, recorded two quarterback hits.

“Great job by our guys,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said, via Turf Show Times Writer Daniel Stone. “Lot of respect for the Cardinals. I thought they did some really good things defensively that kept us a little bit off guard. It was hard for us to be able to get into a rhythm.

“I thought the defense kept us in the game. Being able to handle the sudden change when we fumbled the punt return. Being able to keep them to a minimum in the red area. I thought they did a really good job and then I thought at the end of the first half, the big play Matthew to Cooper, to even just get some positive momentum.”

The Rams will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 22. The Steelers stand at 3-2 on the 2023 NFL season with wins over the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens. They defeated Baltimore in a 17-10 win at home in Week 5. Receiver George Pickens led the Steelers with 130 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown on six receptions.

What are some bold predictions for the Rams when they face the Steelers on Sunday?

Aaron Donald will earn at least two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss

Donald earned five tackles, three solo tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits during the Week 6 win. The nine-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro selection has garnered 25 tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks during the 2023 NFL season. He has recorded at least two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits on three occasions this season.

Donald earned high praise from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in a Tuesday press conference.

“Obviously, we better be wary of Aaron Donald and what he's capable of,” Tomlin said, via a Tuesday video from the Steelers. “I'm not going to get into the details of his resume. You know it. Three-time Player of the Year. Seven-time First-Team All-Pro. He needs no endorsement from me.

“We better do a good job of minimizing any additions to that resume in this stadium this weekend. Obviously, you work your tail off to minimize his impact on the game, but I imagine that, week in and week out, everyone does that. But he still does what he does. We're preparing with an edge in that regard. I got a lot of respect for what he and they are capable of.”

Matthew Stafford will record at least 270 passing yards, one touchdown

Stafford finished the Rams win over the Cardinals with 226 passing yards and one passing touchdown. He completed 15 of his 24 pass attempts. He threw a touchdown pass to Kupp with 8:57 remaining in the third quarter.

“I thought Matthew was really outstanding,” McVay said, via Stone. “Didn't have as many opportunities, but man he settled in and made the big time throws when he had to.

“Cooper had, I mean, you look at it and it's like ‘holy jeez' you had 148 (yards), huh? So, but Kyren, the offensive line, Tyler Higbee was a big part of that too.”

Stafford has recorded a total of 1,677 passing yards during the 2023 NFL season, putting him two yards behind Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins for third place in the league, according to NFL.com. The Steelers have allowed a total of 1,228 passing yards this season. The figure put them ahead of the Rams, Tampa Bay Bengals and Cincinnati Bengals for 12th place in the league.

The Rams will take a close victory over the Steelers

The Rams must carry over the momentum from their 26-9 win when they take to SoFi Stadium in Week 7. Los Angeles has split its last two games after starting the season with a 2-2 record. The Steelers are coming off of a bye week in Week 6 after holding the Ravens to 10 points the week before.

“Sometimes, it depends on the coordinator, depends on the style of defense that they run,” Stafford said when asked if he thinks the Steelers defense will be more relaxed or dialed in after the bye week, via a Wednesday tweet from Steelers Depot. “Pittsburgh is a really talented defense. Obviously upfront, in the back end, second level, really all three levels of the defense, they've got playmakers so it's going to be a big challenge for us.

“But I think we'll get out there and see on Sunday. We obviously see what they put on tape, they see what we put on tape, we game plan, we go play and then make adjustments as needed.”

The Rams must tap into the potential of their receiving options when they face the Steelers on Sunday. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the league with 1,677 receiving yards in 2023. If they can, they may earn a victory over Pittsburgh before they take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 29.