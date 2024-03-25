Veteran NFL wide receiver Quez Watkins will be playing for a new team after he agreed to a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
“Source: Wide receiver Quez Watkins is signing with the #Steelers.”
This is a major change in environment for Watkins, who spent his first four seasons as a pro wearing Philadelphia Eagles colors. The Eagles selected Watkins in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft as that class' 200th overall pick.
Russell Wilson gets a new toy downfield
Watkins isn't exactly a superstar addition to Russell Wilson's armory, but he is still someone with the potential to help Pittsburgh improve its passing attack. In the 2023 NFL season, with Kenny Pickett as the regular starter under center, the Steelers averaged only 17.8 points per game — 28th in the league overall. They were also only 25th in the NFL with 187.8 passing yards per outing and 28th in pass play percentage (53.3%).
Wilson and Watkins will use the long offseason to familiarize themselves not only with Pittsburgh's atmosphere but with each other as well. Since both players played for different teams in 2023, there will be an adjustment period for the two of them, especially for Watkins, who is experiencing just for the first time in his career how it's like to go from one team to another. The Eagles had a much livelier attack in 2023 than the Steelers, who struggled to generate points and yardage.
In the four seasons he spent in the City of Brotherly Love, Watkins, who also played three years in college with the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles, recorded 1,249 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 98 receptions and 147 targets.
Quez Watkins' early 2024 NFL season outlook in Pittsburgh
Although he is coming to Pittsburgh with years of experience in the NFL, Watkins may still just be a secondary option for the Steelers in 2024. The Steelers let go of Diontae Johnson this offseason via a trade with the Carolina Panthers, but they also have the likes of George Pickens, Calvin Austin, and Van Jefferson, who is also an offseason acquisition by Pittsburgh.
At the moment, it looks like Pickens and Jefferson will end up being the team's WR1 and WR2 in 2024, but Watkins will surely still have the chance to prove himself as a capable WR1/WR2 option for Pittsburgh with the 2024 NFL campaign still several months away.
It is also worth mentioning that the Steelers have the 20th pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft which they could use to add another weapon for Wilson. If the Steelers end up taking a wide receiver with that pick (or with any of their other picks), that should impact significantly Watkins' outlook in Pittsburgh.
Social media reactions to Quez Watkins signing with the Steelers
All sorts of reactions to the Steelers' Watkins move are now flooding social media timelines.
“Giving Russ some targets to miss,” said @tboeNFT.
“Pretty big difference. Wish Quez well in Pitt. Hopefully he went to see Freddie Mitchel to get him a set of hands,” posted @WRnation123.
“Omg Watkins is like a 97speed in madden, the steelers are loading up and on paper they looking Hella dangerous,” a hyped shared.
However, @NadirSameed doesn't sound very thrilled: “The Steelers' decision to sign Quez Watkins after failing to secure a visit with Mike Williams suggests a lack of strategic planning and foresight in their roster management.”
