With Pat Freiermuth expected to miss multiple weeks because of a hamstring injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers added another tight end to the active roster. The Steelers promoted Rodney Williams from the practice squad, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, likely making him Pat Freiermuth's replacement on the roster in Week 5.

Freiermuth's injury was suffered in the Steelers' Week 4 loss against the Houston Texans. Because Pittsburgh has a bye in Week 6, the tight end might only be sidelined for one game. Darnell Washington is the backup tight end and is in line to take Freiermuth's spot in the starting lineup. He has one catch for 10 yards in his rookie season.

The Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens in an important AFC North matchup Sunday. In Week 7, Pittsburgh is scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Rams.

Freiermuth has gotten off to a slow start in the 2023 season. After catching 63 passes for 732 yards last year, Freiermuth only has eight receptions for 53 yards through four games.

The entire Steelers' offense has been underwhelming in 2023. Pittsburgh's offense has arguably been the worst in the entire NFL. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been much maligned, and Kenny Pickett hasn't appeared to have improved from his rookie season. Wherever the blame lies, the Steelers aren't going to the playoffs if something doesn't change soon.

Pickett is expected to miss Sunday's game with an injury.

Pittsburgh ranks 29th in total offense and dead last in first downs. The Steelers are also tied for last with four offensive touchdowns.

The Steelers are only a game behind the Ravens for first place. If Pittsburgh beats Baltimore, it would move atop the AFC North.