The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-1 on the season after picking up wins against the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders, but the offense with quarterback Kenny Pickett and offensive coordinator Matt Canada has struggled and caught a lot of flack from the fanbase. Matt Canada was asked about the criticism that him and Kenny Pickett have faced, and he had an interesting take.

“Everything points to Kenny all the time… Sometimes he breaks the pocket, maybe he shouldn't, everyone sits there watches and freeze-frames the clip, it's pretty easy to say what might or not be the right thing to do,” Canada said, via Brian Batko of Post-Gazette Sports Now.

The Steelers defense is one of the best in the league, and is a huge part of why they have two wins so far. The unit scored two touchdowns in the win over the Browns, and held the Raiders to 15 points.

Canada has been criticized for his scheme since last season, and many believe that Pickett would thrive under a different offensive coordinator. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers decided to keep Canada in place for the 2023 season.

This week presents an opportunity to have a better offensive game, as the Steelers will play the Houston Texans. The Steelers defense should have a good game against Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, but it would be big for the offense to get some positive momentum heading into the rest of the season.

After the matchup against the Texans, the Steelers have a big division matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.