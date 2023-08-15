One of the most recognizable voices in sports commentary, Stephen A. Smith, has been a vocal critic of NBA star Kyrie Irving. Over the years, Smith's criticism of Irving has escalated, often becoming more personal. In a candid conversation on Paul George's “Podcast P”, Smith acknowledged that the situation took an unexpected turn when Kyrie Irving's father, Drederick Irving, became involved, adding a new layer of complexity to their dynamic, according to The Cold Wire.

Their differences aside, Kyrie made Stephen A. see the bigger picture pic.twitter.com/ELO2hMs0JP — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) August 14, 2023

According to Smith, Drederick Irving began sending him text messages defending his son. Smith admitted that he didn't appreciate the communication and that it contributed to the personal nature of his comments. The situation reached a boiling point when Kyrie confronted Smith at the STAPLES Center when Irving asked, “You've got that same energy face-to-face?” “I said, ‘I'm standing here, ain't I?' Smith's response was straightforward, and the two engaged in a conversation that revealed the conflict was no longer just about Kyrie and Smith.

The turning point came when Kyrie acknowledged that the situation had gone beyond him and Smith, leading to the involvement of Drederick Irving. This realization prompted Kyrie to facilitate a meeting between his father and Smith. The meeting resulted in a face-to-face discussion that resolved the issues between Drederick and Smith.

Smith Credits Irving

Reflecting on the experience, Smith credited Kyrie for helping mend the relationship between his father and Smith. Despite the resolution, Smith stated that he would continue to evaluate Kyrie based on his actions on the court. He admitted that while his commentary might have seemed different, his intent was to fulfill his professional responsibilities.

Although Smith and Kyrie may not fully reconcile their differences, Smith expressed that he does not foresee their relationship changing drastically in the near future. The rift between them has highlighted the challenges that arise when personal interactions intersect with professional responsibilities in the world of sports commentary.