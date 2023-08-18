Shannon Sharpe is an NFL Hall-of-Famer, but his post-playing career days as a sports analyst have surpassed anything most fans could have expected. Sharpe ended his tenure as Skip Bayless's ‘Undisputed' co-host this past June, and has since fielded offers from several different shows.

On Thursday, it was reported that Sharpe will be joining ESPN's morning debate show First Take. On Thursday evening, hours after the news first broke, First Take host Stephen A. Smith took to his Twitter account to refute a report from the New York Post while dropping a bombshell take on Sharpe's current status with the show.

Sharpe, a 6-foot-2, 228 pound tight end during his playing days, had over 10,000 yards receiving during his time with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League. He also racked up 62 touchdowns and nearly 1,400 fantasy points during his career.

Sharpe previously thanked Bayless in a tearful goodbye that caught the attention of fans throughout the national sports scene. Sharpe, age 55, first joined Bayless in 2016, endearing himself to sports fans with his highly educated, passionate and opinionated analyses.

Fans reacted with excitement to Smith's announcement on Shannon Sharpe. His addition to ‘First Take' seems imminent, which would create a star-studded cast of Smith, Sharpe, Molly Qerim, and others.

Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A Smith on First Take! 😂 pic.twitter.com/1HdURSmUSI — Dennis (@dennis_k_g) August 18, 2023

Sharpe also serves as a host on his YouTube channel ‘Club Shay Shay,' which has over one million followers but hasn't released a new episode in about two months.

Last week it was announced that host Rachel Nichols will join Bayless on ‘Undisputed,' replacing Sharpe.