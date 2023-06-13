Shannon Sharpe did his final episode of Undisputed with Skip Bayless on Tuesday morning. Before signing off, he thanked Bayless for his time on the show and ended up getting emotional.

An emotional Shannon Sharpe tears up while thanking Skip Bayless for “fighting for him” during his final episode of “Undisputed” pic.twitter.com/mOMSoMQRk4 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 13, 2023

“Skip Bayless, you fought for me bro. I'm here because of you. You allowed me to share the stage with you, you allowed me to share the platform with you…you've helped me grow more than you'll ever know…one more thing, all I ask, is when you lay your head on that pillow at night, know I gave you everything I had.”

Shannon Sharpe lends Skip Bayless a very sincere token of gratitude with his words. He starts to tear up near the end of his soliloquy and has to take a second to wipe the tears from his eyes. It is a nice moment between the cohosts after some contentious times between the two over the course of their tenure together.

For the future of Shannon Sharpe, it is certainly looking bright. He has become a star in the media by being on Undisputed, and he will have no shortage of offers as he moves forward in his sports talk career. Just like he was on the gridiron, Shannon Sharpe is a polarizing figure who knows how to get the people going.

It will be interesting to see where Skip Bayless and Undisputed go from here, as they will now need a new cohost or Bayless could move on to a different program or network. Regardless of what happens, Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless had a great run.