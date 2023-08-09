Skip Bayless has a new panelist on FS1's “Undisputed”: Rachel Nichols. She replaces Shannon Sharpe on the popular television talk show.

The news of Nichols joining “Undisputed” became official on Wednesday. Nichols will join Richard Sherman and Lil Wayne beginning August 28.

According to sources, Rachel Nichols will join FS1 as a regular panelist on "Undisputed" with Skip Bayless 🎙️ Read more from @Ourand_SBJ ⬇️ — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) August 9, 2023

The show's executives are also considering retired wide receivers Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson. They could decide as early as Wednesday. The executive committee is also plans to hire an NBA expert as the season draws near, per Sports Business Journal‘s John Ourand.

FS1 has been searching for Shannon Sharpe's replacement for the past eight weeks. Sharpe, the Denver Broncos Hall of Fame tight end, left the show on June 1. He and Bayless hosted “Undisputed” for seven years before his departure. The shocking turn of events exposed Bayless' alleged dictatorial ways behind the scenes.

Rachel Nichols beat several candidates for the vacant panelist role. She left ESPN in the wake of the network's decision to hire Maria Taylor for “NBA Countdown” in 2021. Showtime featured Nichols in its “Headliners” series earlier this year. She is the featured subject of “The Rachel Nichols Project” interview on Monumental Sports Network.

Nichols' impressive track record in sports media covers a span of almost 25 years. She covered various sports for The Washington Post from 1996 to 2004. She eventually joined ESPN and CNN in subsequent years.

Nichols appeared on “SportsCenter,” “Sunday NFL Countdown,” “Monday Night Countodown,” “Monday Night Football,” “E:60,” “The Jump,” and “Pardon the Interruption” in her 13-year career with ESPN.

Rachel Nichols brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the “Undisputed” panel. Her knowledge of various sports will complement Bayless, Sherman, and Lil Wayne perfectly. Not only that, but she will offer thought-provoking takes “Undisputed” viewers will love, for sure.