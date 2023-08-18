Several weeks after his final appearance on FS1's Undisputed, it looks like that NFL legend-turned-sports media giant Shannon Sharpe has finally made a decision on where he will take his talents next.

It was reported on Thursday by The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov that Sharpe will now be joining ESPN's morning debate show First Take, which airs in the same time slot and thus is in direct competition with Undisputed.

This marks the latest chapter of a unique career for the 55-year-old Sharpe, who established himself as one of the best NFL tight ends in history during the 1990s with the Denver Broncos before retiring in 2003. In 2016, Sharpe joined longtime sports analyst Skip Bayless, who coincidentally also used to be a regular member of First Take, to form Undisputed, which featured the duo's often animated arguments for the next seven years.

Shannon Sharpe will now be appearing on Mondays and Tuesdays alongside perhaps the most famous face in sports media in Stephen A. Smith to debate topics pertaining to the upcoming NFL season, which kicks off in just three weeks.

As for Undisputed, the show has been on a nearly two-month hiatus since Sharpe's tearful departure. There has been no clear word yet on what the future holds for Skip Bayless. It was recently reported that another NFL great, Richard Sherman, would be joining Bayless for a certain number of episodes a year, although whether he will become the full-time co-host remains to be seen.

In any case, prepare yourselves for fireworks between the always-entertaining Smith and Sharpe this fall.