In a strategic move to bolster their lineup, the Seattle Storm announced the signing of free agent guard Victoria Vivians. The former Indiana Fever star, known for her sharpshooting and versatility, is expected to make a significant impact on the Storm's roster. At 29, Vivians brings a wealth of experience from her five seasons in the WNBA, notably making a career-high 38 appearances last season, including 14 starts, averaging 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
Vivians' journey in professional basketball began when the Indiana Fever selected her as the eighth overall pick in the 2018 WNBA draft following a remarkable collegiate career at Mississippi State University. While at Mississippi State, Vivians led the Bulldogs to four NCAA tournament appearances, including two consecutive championship games. She was recognized for her exceptional play with numerous accolades, such as the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award in 2018, solidifying her status as one of the top players in college basketball.
During her tenure with the Fever, she showcased her scoring ability, averaging 7.5 points across 144 career games, alongside 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Her performance in the 2022 season was particularly noteworthy as she posted career highs in points (9.8 per game), rebounds (3.6 per game) and assists (2.4 per game), via the WNBA. During this time she also reached a milestone by becoming the 13th player in franchise history to surpass 100 three-point field goals.
Victoria Vivians adds versatility to Storm's roster
Seattle's coach, Noelle Quinn, praised Vivians' scoring ability and versatility, anticipating that she will blend seamlessly with the team's existing talents. The move is seen as a strategic effort to bolster the roster with a skilled perimeter scorer and a player capable of filling multiple roles on the floor.
“We are excited to welcome Victoria to the Storm,” Quinn said, per Field Level Media. “She is an effective scorer from the perimeter and brings versatility that will complement the rest of the players on our roster.”
The addition of Vivians to the Storm comes on the heels of her release from the Fever on March 21. Despite her contributions, the Fever decided to waive Vivians as they pivot towards a new phase, underlined by their anticipated high picks in the upcoming WNBA draft. The Fever hold the No. 1 draft pick, and with Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark declaring for the WNBA Draft, it seems likely Clark will end up in Indianapolis. Meanwhile Vivians, who signed a two-year, protected contract through the end of the 2024 season, leaves the Fever still owing her $137,000 for this season, as reported by Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star.
Vivians' move to the Storm is part of a broader strategic initiative by the team to enhance their roster for the upcoming season. Alongside Vivians, the Storm has made significant moves, including signing Nneka Ogwumike, a 2016 WNBA MVP known for her outstanding play and leadership. The team also acquired Skylar Diggins-Smith, a highly talented guard with a proven track record in the league. These signings, including Jewell Loyd, Mercedes Russell and Ezi Magbegor securing extensions, underscore the Storm's commitment to building a competitive and versatile team capable of contending at the highest levels.