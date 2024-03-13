Seattle Storm star guard Jewell Loyd shared her reflections on the team's swift rebuild and the bright future ahead. As the Storm pivot from a challenging phase marked by player departures and a significant rebuilding effort, Loyd's commitment to the team's resurgence has never been clearer.
Loyd, a fixture in Seattle's lineup for a decade, discussed the transitional period the team faced, acknowledging the uncertainties that came with key players leaving.
“I've been there 10 seasons, 10 years, and we had this phase of rebuilding and people leaving and there was a lot of questions, what do we do, do I stay, do I leave. I didn't feel like it was my time to leave that,” Loyd said, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape.
The addition of All-Stars Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike accelerated the Storm's rebuild, turning what is typically a lengthy process into a one-year pivot.
“We’ll see how we go this year. We’re excited to have a good group, a different culture feel, and I’m excited to see how that turns up,” Loyd said.
The Storm's aggressive moves in free agency, including signing Ogwumike, a league MVP and eight-time All-Star, and Diggins-Smith, a six-time All-WNBA selection, underline the team's resolve to return to its championship-winning ways. With a disappointing 11-29 record in the 2023 season, the additions of Ogwumike and Diggins-Smith signal a determined push to recapture the success that saw the Storm clinch WNBA championships in 2018 and 2020, and the 2021 Commissioner's Cup.
Diggins-Smith's arrival in Seattle, bolstered by a strong connection with Loyd and a shared championship mindset, has injected optimism into the Storm's roster.
“I connected with one person very early in the process, and that was Jewell,” Diggins-Smith previously said.
As the Storm gear up for the upcoming season, the integration of these All-Star talents into the lineup holds immense promise. The team's dedication to excellence, both on and off the court, is evident in the opening of a dedicated WNBA practice facility, highlights the franchise's commitment to providing the best for its athletes. Loyd's enthusiasm for the season ahead is a beacon of hope for Seattle fans, signaling the dawn of a new era for the Storm.