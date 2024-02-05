Nneka Ogwumike was the No. 1 draft pick in 2012, and 2016 WNBA MVP.

Nneka Ogwumike, the 2016 WNBA MVP and No. 1 draft pick in 2012, made a huge move in her career by signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Storm on Monday. The decision marks her first venture into unrestricted free agency after a notable 12-year stint with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Reflecting on her choice, Ogwumike shared some insight on the decision-making process.

“I had the pleasure of having of options and the opportunity to see different teams and people seek me out. It’s something I think every player should experience,” she said via ESPN. “Ultimately, I felt like I fit best with an organization that has so much history … We’re living in a house that was built by legends … and coached by legends, and it just really resonated with me, to be able to continue to build in that legacy with some other key pieces.”

Ogwumike will play alongside Diggins-Smith, Loyd

Her decision to join the Storm wasn't taken lightly. After averaging impressive stats last season with 19.1 points and 8.8 rebounds, Ogwumike found herself in high demand. There were speculations that she would join the New York Liberty, especially following her public appearances in New York last week. She also reportedly met with the Phoenix Mercury, Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream. However, Ogwumike chose Seattle for the team's potential to contend for a title alongside stars like Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd.

The move signifies a new chapter for Ogwumike, who looks forward to bringing her wealth of experience and championship-winning mentality to the Seattle Storm. She's motivated by the team's high expectations and is eager to empower not just her teammates but everyone involved in with the Storm.

“I really want to step into this with everyone’s expectation to be great. You can’t be great without great players. I think we all know how much weight we can hold, but we want to empower not just each other, but everyone else who is apart of this organization and team,” Ogwumike said. “They’re being coached by someone who really knows what it feels like to be and win in the WNBA … and I’m excited to be able to bring that to the court … with a very well-balanced squad in Seattle.”