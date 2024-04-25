The Seattle Storm announced Wednesday that Sue Bird, a legendary name in women’s basketball basketball, has joined the team’s ownership group, Force 10 Hoops. The transition from the court to the boardroom marks a new chapter for Bird, who retired at the end of the 2022 season after a storied 19-year playing career.
Bird, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2002 WNBA draft, has been integral to the Storm’s success over the years, contributing to all four of the team's championship wins. She played all 19 seasons of her WNBA career with Seattle, and retired as the league’s all-time leader in games played and assists. Her starts as point guard as part of the Storm’s championship teams are tied for the most in any WNBA franchise.
“As a player, I poured my heart into every game for the Seattle Storm, and now, as part of the ownership group, I am thrilled to continue contributing to the growth of the game,” Bird said in a news release, per Kevin Pelton of ESPN.
Sue Bird joining ownership part of larger investment in women's sports
Her involvement in the ownership group not only reflects her commitment to the game but also highlights her belief in the growth and potential of women's sports. Her decision to invest in the league comes at a time when interest in women's sports ownership is increasing. Bird's engagement is expected to bring valuable insights given her extensive experience and her recent business ventures, including an investment in the NWSL’s NJ/NY Gotham FC.
“Investing in women's sports isn't just about passion; it's smart business. It's about recognizing the immense talent, dedication, and market potential our league has always had,” Bird said. “Force 10 Hoops and the Storm have been at the forefront of this for decades. Together, we're not just shaping the future of basketball, but also paving the way for a more equitable and inclusive society.”
Force 10 Hoops, led by former season-ticket holdrs Lisa Brummel, Ginny Gilder and Dawn Trudeau, took over the team in 2008 to ensure its presence remained in Seattle after the NBA moved its Seattle team to Oklahoma City.
“We are thrilled to welcome Sue into the ownership group after a storied career on the court,” Brummel said in the release. “Her knowledge of the game and the league, her ever-expanding business acumen, and her dedication to the Storm organization, make her a superb addition to the ownership group.”
Other WNBA players have also joined team ownership groups
Bird is not the first WNBA player to transition into ownership. Lisa Leslie was the first, joining the Los Angeles Sparks’ ownership group in 2011, and more recently, Renee Montgomery joined the ownership group for the Atlanta Dream in 2021.
The news of Bird's entry into the Storm’s ownership comes amid other significant investments in the team. Last year, The Wall Street Journal reported that Seattle sold minority ownership stakes valued at a historic $151 million as part of efforts to fund the team's new practice facility and headquarters. While the other investors have not been publicly identified, the move represents a substantial step forward in enhancing the team's infrastructure and capabilities.
As the WNBA continues to expand and attract interest from high-profile figures outside of women’s basketball — including Alex Rodriguez, Tom Brady and Dwyane Wade — Bird’s involvement is particularly noteworthy. Her firsthand experience and deep connections to both the team and the Seattle community are anticipated to bring a unique perspective to the Storm’s operations and strategic direction.