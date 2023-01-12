When the Phoenix Suns made it to the NBA Finals in 2021, they probably didn’t expect what these last two seasons have looked like. After securing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last year, they were humiliated in Game 7 of the West Semifinals at home by the Dallas Mavericks. This season, they have been hit with a rash of injuries and find themselves in one of the play-in spots with a record of 21-21. With the NBA trade deadline approaching in about one month, the Suns have an opportunity to fortify their roster and see if they can weather the storm of injuries and be prepared to make a run come playoff time. What is the Suns biggest need though?

Wing scoring

Simply put, they need more reliable scoring on the wing. Devin Booker is one of the NBA’s elite shooting guards, but the Suns need another player who can go out and get a bucket on the perimeter. Mikal Bridges is a nice player, but creating his own shot isn’t really his strength. With Cam Johnson’s injury, the Suns have been left very thin on the wings. They have some okay role players, but nobody who you can throw the ball to and have them score.

They’ve recently been rumored to have interest in Jaden McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets who would be a solid pickup if the Hornets would be willing to part with him. But there are a couple of other players rumored to be on the trading block that they should set their sights on.

The first is Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons recently gave Bogdanovic a contract extension, but chatter still persists that they would be willing to move him if the right deal materializes. If he is indeed available, the Suns enter those sweepstakes and do what it takes to get him. He’s been the Pistons best player this season and is averaging a career-high 21.0 points per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from the three-point line. He can play both forward positions and would immediately fit in as the starting power forward. He can get buckets and he can light it up from three-point range.

If not Bogdanovic, the Suns should also make inquiries about the Washington Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma has continued to grow and develop as a player since arriving in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and there has been conflicting chatter this season as to whether or not Kuzma wants to be a Wizard and if the Wizards want to keep him around as a long-term piece. He similar to Bogdanovic in that he is interchangeable between both forward positions. He would also fit right in to the Suns starting lineup at power forward. This season has also been a career-best for Kuzma. He is putting up 21.3 points per game and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from the three-point line. He may not be the long-range sniper Bogdanovic is from distance, but he can get you buckets.

Even if Cam Johnson does return sometime soon, the Suns are still thin at forward. Torrey Craig and Ish Wainright isn’t exactly a championship caliber power forward rotation. The Suns championship window isn’t exactly closed. There is still time for them to right the ship. They’ll be getting Booker and Johnson back soon and most likely Chris Paul as well. All they need is to trade for that one more wing scoring threat at the NBA trade deadline and they can be a force in the West come playoff time. Both Bogdanovic and Kuzma would certainly help that regard.