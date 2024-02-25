The entire WWE 2K24 roster has already been revealed except for the DLC content, and early previews of the game have showcased each and every character in the roster who made it in the final cut. In this article, we show you all of the WWE 2K24 wrestlers in the roster, with their OVR ratings, wrestling classes, and weight classes.

Jump To: Playable Characters | Managers | Male Referees | Female Referees | Statistics

WWE 2K24 Roster Wrestler Ratings, Classes, Weight Classes

Thanks to Smacktalks, fans can now watch a video of the WWE 2K24 main menu and selection screens, which is where we get all of the wrestlers' OVR ratings, wrestling classes, and weight classes. It also shows which wrestlers are unlocked from the start and which ones are unlockable. Unlockable wrestlers are bolded. Here is the complete list in alphabetical order:

I. Playable Wrestlers in the WWE 2K24 Roster: Ratings, Classes, and Weight Class

  1. AJ Styles – 85 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  2. Akira Tozawa – 68 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
  3. Alba Fyre – 74 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  4. Alexa Bliss – 83 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  5. Andre Chase – 73 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  6. Andre the Giant – 91 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight 
  7. Angel Garza – 67 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
  8. Angelo Dawkins – 74 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  9. Apollo Crews – 71 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  10. Ashante “Thee” Adonis – 62 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  11. Asuka – 90 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  12. Austin Theory – 72 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  13. Axiom – 73 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
  14. Bad Bunny – 78 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  15. Baron Corbin – 76 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  16. Batista – 89 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  17. Bayley – 85 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
  18. Becky Lynch – 94 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  19. Becky Lynch '19 – 90 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  20. Beth Phoenix – 87 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  21. Bianca Belair – 95 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  22. Bianca Belair '17 – 70 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  23. Big Boss Man – 79 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
  24. Big E – 78 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  25. Blair Davenport – 74 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  26. Bobby Lashley – 89 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  27. Boogeyman – 74 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  28. Booker T – 85 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  29. Braun Strowman – 82 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
  30. Bray Wyatt – 90 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  31. Bray Wyatt '20 – 88 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  32. Bray Wyatt '20 (nWo) – 87 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  33. Bray Wyatt '20 (SNME) – 85 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  34. Bret “Hit Man” Hart – 93 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  35. Bret “Hit Man” Hart '92 – 83 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  36. British Bulldog – 85 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  37. Bron Breakker – 80 OVR / Powerhouse / Light Heavyweight
  38. Bronson Reed – 84 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
  39. Brooks Jensen – 67 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  40. Bruno Sammartino – 91 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  41. Brutus Creed – 78 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  42. Butch – 75 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
  43. Cactus Jack – 82 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  44. Cameron Grimes – 73 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  45. Candice LeRae – 67 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  46. Carmella – 74 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  47. Carmelo Hayes – 81 OVR / High Flyer / Light Heavyweight
  48. Cedric Alexander – 69 OVR / High FLyer / Cruiserweight
  49. Chad Gable – 80 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
  50. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo – 69 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  51. Charlotte Flair – 92 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
  52. Charlotte Flair '19 – 93 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
  53. Charlotte Flair (WM33) –
  54. Chelsea Green – 75 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  55. Chyna – 88 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  56. Cody Rhodes – 93 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  57. Cora Jade – 74 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  58. Cruz del Toro – 69 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
  59. Dakota Kai – 78 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  60. Damian Priest – 86 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  61. Damon Kemp – 68 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  62. Dexter Lumis – 66 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  63. Diesel – 87 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
  64. Dijak – 77 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  65. “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio – 83 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  66. Doink the Clown – 74 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
  67. Drew Gulak – 70 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
  68. Drew McIntyre – 89 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  69. Dude Love – 81 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  70. Duke Hudson – 71 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  71. Dusty Rhodes – 91 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
  72. Eddie Guerrero – 90 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  73. Eddie Guerrero '97 – 76 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
  74. “Elite” Cody Rhodes – 91 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  75. ?????
  76. Elton Prince – 76 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
  77. Eric Bischoff – 58 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  78. Erik – 78 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  79. Eve Torres – 85 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  80. Faarooq – 85 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  81. Fallon Henley – 66 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  82. The Fiend Bray Wyatt – 92 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  83. Finn Bálor – 87 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  84. George “The Animal” Steele – 79 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  85. Gigi Dolin – 74 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  86. Giovanni Vinci – 72 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  87. Grayson Waller – 74 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  88. Gunther – 90 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  89. Harley Race – 84 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
  90. Hollywood Hogan – 92 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  91. Hulk Hogan – 94 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  92. Hulk Hogan '02 – 89 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  93. Humberto Carrillo – 65 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
  94. The Hurricane – 75 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  95. ?????
  96. Ilya Dragunov – 81 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  97. Indi Hartwell – 63 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  98. Isla Dawn – 74 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  99. Ivar – 79 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
  100. Ivy Nile – 73 OVR / Powerhouse / Light Heavyweight
  101. IYO SKY – 88 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
  102. Jacy Jayne – 73 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  103. Jake “The Snake” Roberts – 85 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  104. JBL – 89 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  105. JD McDonagh – 71 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
  106. Jerry “The King” Lawler – 86 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  107. Jey Uso – 90 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  108. Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart – 80 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  109. Jimmy Uso – 84 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  110. Jinder Mahal – 74 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  111. Joaquin Wilde – 68 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
  112. Joe Coffey – 76 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
  113. Joe Gacy – 73 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  114. John Cena – 94 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  115. John Cena '20 – 89 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  116. John Cena '20 (DOC) – 86 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  117. John Cena '20 (nWo) – 91 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  118. John Cena '20 (SNME) – 85 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  119. John Cena '20 (WM30) – 89 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  120. John Cena '20 (2002) – 75 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  121. Johnny Gargano – 74 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
  122. Josh Briggs – 69 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  123. Julius Creed – 79 OVR / Powerhouse / Light Heavyweight
  124. Kane – 79 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
  125. Kane '08 – 85 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
  126. Karl Anderson – 72 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  127. Karrion Kross – 75 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  128. Katana Chance – 74 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
  129. Kayden Carter – 74 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
  130. Ken Shamrock – 86 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  131. Kevin Nash – 88 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
  132. Kevin Owens – 86 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  133. Kit Wilson – 76 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
  134. Kofi Kingston – 80 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  135. Kurt Angle – 89 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  136. LA Knight – 88 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  137. Lita – 86 OVR / High Flyer / Light Heavyweight
  138. Liv Morgan – 85 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  139. Logan Paul – 90 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  140. Ludwig Kaiser – 73 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  141. Luke Gallows – 73 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  142. “Macho King” Randy Savage (WM6) –
  143. “Macho Man” Randy Savage – 89 OVR / High Flyer / Light Heavyweight
  144. Mankind – 86 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  145. Mark Coffey – 74 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  146. Maryse – 79 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  147. Maxxine Dupri – 64 OVR / Light Heavyweight
  148. Michin – 68 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  149. Mighty Molly – 75 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  150. The Miz – 81 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  151. Molly Holly – 83 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  152. Montez Ford – 76 OVR / High Flyer / Light Heavyweight
  153. Muhammad Ali – 91 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  154. MVP – 68 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  155. Natalya – 81 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  156. Nathan Frazer – 75 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
  157. Nikki Cross – 62 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  158. Nikkita Lyons – 73 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  159. Noam Dar – 76 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  160. Omos – 76 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
  161. Otis – 74 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
  162. Piper Niven – 79 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  163. R-Truth – 67 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  164. Randy Orton – 91 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
  165. Randy Orton '02 – 68 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
  166. Randy Orton '15 – 90 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
  167. Raquel Rodriguez – 86 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  168. “Ravishing” Rick Rude – 84 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
  169. Razor Ramon – 87 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  170. Rey Mysterio – 88 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
  171. Rey Mysterio (WM22) –
  172. Rey Mysterio Jr. – 74 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
  173. Rhea Ripley – 96 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  174. Rhea Ripley '17 – 72 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  175. Rhea Ripley (WM36) – ???
  176. Rick Steiner – 83 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
  177. Ricky Steamboat – 88 OVR / High Flyer / Light Heavyweight
  178. Ricochet – 81 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
  179. Ridge Holland – 76 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  180. Rikishi – 79 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
  181. Rob Van Dam – 90 OVR / High Flyer / Light Heavyweight
  182. Robert Roode – 67 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  183. The Rock – 94 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  184. The Rock '01 – 96 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  185. Roman Reigns – 97 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  186. Roman Reigns '15 – 90 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  187. Ronda Rousey – 91 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  188. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper – 84 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  189. Roxanne Perez – 78 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  190. Sami Zayn – 87 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  191. Sanga – 71 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  192. Santos Escobar – 78 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
  193. Scarlett – 69 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  194. Scott Hall – 87 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  195. Scott Steiner – 83 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
  196. SCRYPTS – 61 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
  197. Seth “Freakin” Rollins – 93 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  198. ?????
  199. Seth Rollins '15 – 89 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  200. Shane McMahon – 79 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  201. Shawn Michaels – 87 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  202. Shawn Michaels '05 – 89 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  203. Shawn Michaels '09 – 93 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  204. Shawn Michaels '94 – 85 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  205. Shayna Baszler – 82 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  206. Sheamus – 86 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  207. ?????
  208. Shinsuke Nakamura – 84 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  209. Shotzi – 76 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  210. Solo Sikoa – 86 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  211. Sonya Deville – 74 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  212. Stacy Keibler – 75 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  213. Stardust – 74 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  214. Stephanie McMahon – 75 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  215. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin – 86 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  216. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin '01 – 96 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  217. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin '97 – 89 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  218. “Superstar” Billy Graham – 92 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  219. Syxx – 76 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  220. Tamina – 67 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  221. Ted DiBiase – 85 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
  222. Tegan Nox – 77 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  223. Thea Hail – 72 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  224. Tiffany Stratton – 79 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  225. Tommaso Ciampa – 76 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  226. Tony D'Angelo – 75 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
  227. Trick Williams – 78 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  228. ?????
  229. Triple H – 91 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  230. Triple H '08 – 91 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  231. Triple H (WM30) –
  232. Trish Stratus – 89 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  233. Tyler Bate – 76 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
  234. Tyler Breeze – 75 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  235. Ultimate Warrior – 92 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  236. Umaga – 86 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
  237. Uncle Howdy – 82 OVR / Powerhouse / Light Heavyweight
  238. “Undashing” Cody Rhodes – 85 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
  239. Undertaker – 95 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  240. Undertaker '03 – 92 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  241. Undertaker '09 – 96 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  242. Undertaker '14 – 94 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  243. Undertaker '98 – 93 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  244. Vader – 87 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
  245. Valhalla – 63 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  246. Veer Mahaan – 75 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  247. Wade Barrett – 85 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
  248. Wendy Choo – 72 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  249. Wes Lee – 76 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
  250. William Regal – 76 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
  251. Wolfgang – 73 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
  252. X-Pac – 78 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  253. Xavier Woods – 78 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
  254. Xia Li – 73 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
  255. Yokozuna – 90 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
  256. Zelina Vega – 74 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
  257. Zoey Stark – 78 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight

II. WWE 2K24 Managers

  1. Adam Pearce – 69 OVR
  2. B-Fab – 66 OVR
  3. Bobby “The Brain” Heenan – 71 OVR
  4. Cathy Kelley – 71 OVR
  5. Mick Foley – 83 OVR
  6. Miss Elizabeth – 67 OVR
  7. Paul Bearer – 69 OVR
  8. Paul Heyman – 58 OVR
  9. Theodore Long – 85 OVR

III. WWE 2K24 Male Referees

  1. John Cone
  2. Charles Robinson
  3. Rod Zapata
  4. Adrian Butler
  5. Chad Patton
  6. Standard Referee 1
  7. Standard Referee 2
  8. Standard Referee 3
  9. Standard Referee 4
  10. Old School Referee 1
  11. Old School Referee 2
  12. WCW Referee 1
  13. WCW Referee 2
  14. ECW Old School Referee
  15. SmackDown! '09 Referee
  16. Japan Circuit Referee
  17. ECW '06 Referee
  18. World Class Referee
  19. NXT Referee
  20. NXT 2.0 Referee

IV. WWE 2K24 Female Referees

  1. Aja Smith
  2. Jessika Carr
  3. Standard Referee 1
  4. Standard Referee 2
  5. Old School Referee 1
  6. Old School Referee 2
  7. WCW Referee 1
  8. ECW Old School Referee
  9. SmackDown! '09 Referee
  10. Japan Circuit Referee
  11. ECW '06 Referee
  12. World Class Referee
  13. NXT Referee
  14. NXT 2.0 Referee

V. WWE 2K24 Roster By the Numbers


Here are some interesting numbers tidbits and statistics among the playable characters in the game involving their WWE 2K24 Ratings, Classes, and Weight Classes, among other things.

  • Highest OVR Rating: 97 OVR (Roman Reigns)
  • Lowest OVR Rating: 58 OVR (Eric Bischoff/Paul Heyman)
  • Highest Male OVR Rating: 97 OVR (Roman Reigns)
  • Lowest Male OVR Rating: 58 OVR (Eric Bischoff/Paul Heyman)
  • Highest Female OVR Rating: 96 OVR (Rhea Ripley)
  • Lowest Female OVR Rating: 62 OVR (Nikki Cross)
  • Average Rating: 80.32 OVR
  • Male Average Rating: 81.16 OVR
  • Female Average Rating: 77.75 OVR
  • Number of Male Wrestlers: 196 Male Wrestlers
  • Number of Female Wrestlers: 65 Female Wrestlers
  • Number of Legend Wrestlers: 95 Legends Wrestlers
  • Number of Throwback Wrestlers: 36 Throwback Wrestlers
  • Number of Unlockable Wrestlers: 95 Unlockable Wrestlers
  • Number of High Flyers: 21 High Flyers
  • Number of Powerhouse Wrestlers: 77 Powerhouse Wrestlers
  • Number of Strikers: 97 Strikers
  • Number of Technicians: 52 Technicians

WWE 2K24 is set to have a release date of March 8, 2024, on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X, with owners of the Digital Deluxe and Forty Years of WrestleMania Editions gaining access to the game as early as March 5, 2024. The game was developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Games.

 