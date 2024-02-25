The entire WWE 2K24 roster has already been revealed except for the DLC content, and early previews of the game have showcased each and every character in the roster who made it in the final cut. In this article, we show you all of the WWE 2K24 wrestlers in the roster, with their OVR ratings, wrestling classes, and weight classes.
Jump To: Playable Characters | Managers | Male Referees | Female Referees | Statistics
WWE 2K24 Roster Wrestler Ratings, Classes, Weight Classes
Thanks to Smacktalks, fans can now watch a video of the WWE 2K24 main menu and selection screens, which is where we get all of the wrestlers' OVR ratings, wrestling classes, and weight classes. It also shows which wrestlers are unlocked from the start and which ones are unlockable. Unlockable wrestlers are bolded. Here is the complete list in alphabetical order:
I. Playable Wrestlers in the WWE 2K24 Roster: Ratings, Classes, and Weight Class
- AJ Styles – 85 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- Akira Tozawa – 68 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
- Alba Fyre – 74 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Alexa Bliss – 83 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Andre Chase – 73 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- Andre the Giant – 91 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
- Angel Garza – 67 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
- Angelo Dawkins – 74 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Apollo Crews – 71 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Ashante “Thee” Adonis – 62 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Asuka – 90 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Austin Theory – 72 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- Axiom – 73 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
- Bad Bunny – 78 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Baron Corbin – 76 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Batista – 89 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Bayley – 85 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
- Becky Lynch – 94 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- Becky Lynch '19 – 90 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- Beth Phoenix – 87 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Bianca Belair – 95 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Bianca Belair '17 – 70 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Big Boss Man – 79 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
- Big E – 78 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Blair Davenport – 74 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Bobby Lashley – 89 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Boogeyman – 74 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Booker T – 85 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Braun Strowman – 82 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
- Bray Wyatt – 90 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Bray Wyatt '20 – 88 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Bray Wyatt '20 (nWo) – 87 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Bray Wyatt '20 (SNME) – 85 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Bret “Hit Man” Hart – 93 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- Bret “Hit Man” Hart '92 – 83 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- British Bulldog – 85 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Bron Breakker – 80 OVR / Powerhouse / Light Heavyweight
- Bronson Reed – 84 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
- Brooks Jensen – 67 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Bruno Sammartino – 91 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Brutus Creed – 78 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Butch – 75 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
- Cactus Jack – 82 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Cameron Grimes – 73 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Candice LeRae – 67 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Carmella – 74 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Carmelo Hayes – 81 OVR / High Flyer / Light Heavyweight
- Cedric Alexander – 69 OVR / High FLyer / Cruiserweight
- Chad Gable – 80 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
- Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo – 69 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Charlotte Flair – 92 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
- Charlotte Flair '19 – 93 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
- Charlotte Flair (WM33) –
- Chelsea Green – 75 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Chyna – 88 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Cody Rhodes – 93 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- Cora Jade – 74 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Cruz del Toro – 69 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
- Dakota Kai – 78 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Damian Priest – 86 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Damon Kemp – 68 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- Dexter Lumis – 66 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- Diesel – 87 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
- Dijak – 77 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio – 83 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Doink the Clown – 74 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
- Drew Gulak – 70 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
- Drew McIntyre – 89 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Dude Love – 81 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Duke Hudson – 71 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Dusty Rhodes – 91 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
- Eddie Guerrero – 90 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- Eddie Guerrero '97 – 76 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
- “Elite” Cody Rhodes – 91 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- ?????
- Elton Prince – 76 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
- Eric Bischoff – 58 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Erik – 78 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Eve Torres – 85 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Faarooq – 85 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Fallon Henley – 66 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- The Fiend Bray Wyatt – 92 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Finn Bálor – 87 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- George “The Animal” Steele – 79 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Gigi Dolin – 74 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Giovanni Vinci – 72 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- Grayson Waller – 74 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Gunther – 90 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Harley Race – 84 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
- Hollywood Hogan – 92 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Hulk Hogan – 94 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Hulk Hogan '02 – 89 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Humberto Carrillo – 65 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
- The Hurricane – 75 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- ?????
- Ilya Dragunov – 81 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Indi Hartwell – 63 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Isla Dawn – 74 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Ivar – 79 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
- Ivy Nile – 73 OVR / Powerhouse / Light Heavyweight
- IYO SKY – 88 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
- Jacy Jayne – 73 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts – 85 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- JBL – 89 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- JD McDonagh – 71 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
- Jerry “The King” Lawler – 86 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Jey Uso – 90 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart – 80 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Jimmy Uso – 84 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Jinder Mahal – 74 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Joaquin Wilde – 68 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
- Joe Coffey – 76 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
- Joe Gacy – 73 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- John Cena – 94 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- John Cena '20 – 89 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- John Cena '20 (DOC) – 86 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- John Cena '20 (nWo) – 91 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- John Cena '20 (SNME) – 85 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- John Cena '20 (WM30) – 89 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- John Cena '20 (2002) – 75 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Johnny Gargano – 74 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
- Josh Briggs – 69 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Julius Creed – 79 OVR / Powerhouse / Light Heavyweight
- Kane – 79 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
- Kane '08 – 85 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
- Karl Anderson – 72 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Karrion Kross – 75 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Katana Chance – 74 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
- Kayden Carter – 74 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
- Ken Shamrock – 86 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Kevin Nash – 88 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
- Kevin Owens – 86 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Kit Wilson – 76 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
- Kofi Kingston – 80 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Kurt Angle – 89 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- LA Knight – 88 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Lita – 86 OVR / High Flyer / Light Heavyweight
- Liv Morgan – 85 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Logan Paul – 90 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Ludwig Kaiser – 73 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- Luke Gallows – 73 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- “Macho King” Randy Savage (WM6) –
- “Macho Man” Randy Savage – 89 OVR / High Flyer / Light Heavyweight
- Mankind – 86 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Mark Coffey – 74 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- Maryse – 79 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Maxxine Dupri – 64 OVR / Light Heavyweight
- Michin – 68 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Mighty Molly – 75 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- The Miz – 81 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Molly Holly – 83 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- Montez Ford – 76 OVR / High Flyer / Light Heavyweight
- Muhammad Ali – 91 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- MVP – 68 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Natalya – 81 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- Nathan Frazer – 75 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
- Nikki Cross – 62 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Nikkita Lyons – 73 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Noam Dar – 76 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Omos – 76 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
- Otis – 74 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
- Piper Niven – 79 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- R-Truth – 67 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Randy Orton – 91 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
- Randy Orton '02 – 68 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
- Randy Orton '15 – 90 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
- Raquel Rodriguez – 86 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- “Ravishing” Rick Rude – 84 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
- Razor Ramon – 87 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Rey Mysterio – 88 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
- Rey Mysterio (WM22) –
- Rey Mysterio Jr. – 74 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
- Rhea Ripley – 96 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Rhea Ripley '17 – 72 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Rhea Ripley (WM36) – ???
- Rick Steiner – 83 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
- Ricky Steamboat – 88 OVR / High Flyer / Light Heavyweight
- Ricochet – 81 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
- Ridge Holland – 76 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Rikishi – 79 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
- Rob Van Dam – 90 OVR / High Flyer / Light Heavyweight
- Robert Roode – 67 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- The Rock – 94 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- The Rock '01 – 96 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Roman Reigns – 97 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Roman Reigns '15 – 90 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Ronda Rousey – 91 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- “Rowdy” Roddy Piper – 84 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Roxanne Perez – 78 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Sami Zayn – 87 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- Sanga – 71 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Santos Escobar – 78 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
- Scarlett – 69 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Scott Hall – 87 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Scott Steiner – 83 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
- SCRYPTS – 61 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins – 93 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- ?????
- Seth Rollins '15 – 89 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Shane McMahon – 79 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Shawn Michaels – 87 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Shawn Michaels '05 – 89 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Shawn Michaels '09 – 93 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Shawn Michaels '94 – 85 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Shayna Baszler – 82 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Sheamus – 86 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- ?????
- Shinsuke Nakamura – 84 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Shotzi – 76 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Solo Sikoa – 86 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Sonya Deville – 74 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Stacy Keibler – 75 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Stardust – 74 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- Stephanie McMahon – 75 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin – 86 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin '01 – 96 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin '97 – 89 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- “Superstar” Billy Graham – 92 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Syxx – 76 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Tamina – 67 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Ted DiBiase – 85 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
- Tegan Nox – 77 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Thea Hail – 72 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Tiffany Stratton – 79 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Tommaso Ciampa – 76 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Tony D'Angelo – 75 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
- Trick Williams – 78 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- ?????
- Triple H – 91 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Triple H '08 – 91 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Triple H (WM30) –
- Trish Stratus – 89 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Tyler Bate – 76 OVR / Technician / Cruiserweight
- Tyler Breeze – 75 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Ultimate Warrior – 92 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Umaga – 86 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
- Uncle Howdy – 82 OVR / Powerhouse / Light Heavyweight
- “Undashing” Cody Rhodes – 85 OVR / Technician / Light Heavyweight
- Undertaker – 95 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Undertaker '03 – 92 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Undertaker '09 – 96 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Undertaker '14 – 94 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Undertaker '98 – 93 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Vader – 87 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
- Valhalla – 63 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Veer Mahaan – 75 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- Wade Barrett – 85 OVR / Striker / Heavyweight
- Wendy Choo – 72 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Wes Lee – 76 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
- William Regal – 76 OVR / Technician / Heavyweight
- Wolfgang – 73 OVR / Powerhouse / Heavyweight
- X-Pac – 78 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Xavier Woods – 78 OVR / Striker / Cruiserweight
- Xia Li – 73 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
- Yokozuna – 90 OVR / Powerhouse / Super Heavyweight
- Zelina Vega – 74 OVR / High Flyer / Cruiserweight
- Zoey Stark – 78 OVR / Striker / Light Heavyweight
II. WWE 2K24 Managers
- Adam Pearce – 69 OVR
- B-Fab – 66 OVR
- Bobby “The Brain” Heenan – 71 OVR
- Cathy Kelley – 71 OVR
- Mick Foley – 83 OVR
- Miss Elizabeth – 67 OVR
- Paul Bearer – 69 OVR
- Paul Heyman – 58 OVR
- Theodore Long – 85 OVR
III. WWE 2K24 Male Referees
- John Cone
- Charles Robinson
- Rod Zapata
- Adrian Butler
- Chad Patton
- Standard Referee 1
- Standard Referee 2
- Standard Referee 3
- Standard Referee 4
- Old School Referee 1
- Old School Referee 2
- WCW Referee 1
- WCW Referee 2
- ECW Old School Referee
- SmackDown! '09 Referee
- Japan Circuit Referee
- ECW '06 Referee
- World Class Referee
- NXT Referee
- NXT 2.0 Referee
IV. WWE 2K24 Female Referees
- Aja Smith
- Jessika Carr
- Standard Referee 1
- Standard Referee 2
- Old School Referee 1
- Old School Referee 2
- WCW Referee 1
- ECW Old School Referee
- SmackDown! '09 Referee
- Japan Circuit Referee
- ECW '06 Referee
- World Class Referee
- NXT Referee
- NXT 2.0 Referee
V. WWE 2K24 Roster By the Numbers
Here are some interesting numbers tidbits and statistics among the playable characters in the game involving their WWE 2K24 Ratings, Classes, and Weight Classes, among other things.
- Highest OVR Rating: 97 OVR (Roman Reigns)
- Lowest OVR Rating: 58 OVR (Eric Bischoff/Paul Heyman)
- Highest Male OVR Rating: 97 OVR (Roman Reigns)
- Lowest Male OVR Rating: 58 OVR (Eric Bischoff/Paul Heyman)
- Highest Female OVR Rating: 96 OVR (Rhea Ripley)
- Lowest Female OVR Rating: 62 OVR (Nikki Cross)
- Average Rating: 80.32 OVR
- Male Average Rating: 81.16 OVR
- Female Average Rating: 77.75 OVR
- Number of Male Wrestlers: 196 Male Wrestlers
- Number of Female Wrestlers: 65 Female Wrestlers
- Number of Legend Wrestlers: 95 Legends Wrestlers
- Number of Throwback Wrestlers: 36 Throwback Wrestlers
- Number of Unlockable Wrestlers: 95 Unlockable Wrestlers
- Number of High Flyers: 21 High Flyers
- Number of Powerhouse Wrestlers: 77 Powerhouse Wrestlers
- Number of Strikers: 97 Strikers
- Number of Technicians: 52 Technicians
WWE 2K24 is set to have a release date of March 8, 2024, on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X, with owners of the Digital Deluxe and Forty Years of WrestleMania Editions gaining access to the game as early as March 5, 2024. The game was developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Games.