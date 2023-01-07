By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns just can’t catch a break from injuries. After Devin Booker, who remains out due to groin strain, it’s now Chris Paul who sustained a health setback.

On Friday against the Miami Heat, Paul was forced to leave the game due to a hip injury. The team called it right hip soreness, though the fact that Paul wasn’t able to play through it is definitely concerning.

CP3 played 12 minutes before his exit. He accumulated just five points, one assist and one steal as the Suns struggled early on, trailing by as much as 10 points in the first half.

Sure enough, Chris Paul’s injury disappointed a lot of Phoenix fans. The last thing they would want it for their second star to be sidelined, but that is the case now as the Suns were left without Booker and Paul against a Jimmy Butler-lead Miami franchise.

“Chris Paul will not return. the injuries this season are just never ending,” one frustrated fan said. Another Twitter account said, “Father Time has come for Chris Paul.”

Others couldn’t help but direct their anger towards the so-called Point God on social media, while others mocked him as well.

“I’m done with Chris Paul,” one commenter wrote. A second hater said, “Retire you f***ing bum.”

Here are other reactions from Paul’s exit:

Chris Paul tonight pic.twitter.com/rB0NAW5Drn — Matty J (@MattJohnsonAZ) January 7, 2023

Now chris paul out for the rest of the game WTF!!! pic.twitter.com/73vMkiMKJp — Justo (@UptwnHoyaG) January 7, 2023

It’s certainly a painful turn for the Suns, who entered the game on a four-game losing streak. They have fallen to the back of the playoff race, and with the injuries piling up, it’s unlikely their misery is going to end any time soon.