Suns’ Deandre Ayton’s eye-opening comments suggest Monty Williams beef is ongoing

Deandre Ayton’s Phoenix Suns Media Day performance wasn’t great. But some fans chalked it up to Ayton simply not being interested in talking to the media. However, Ayton’s comments on Tuesday prove that there is reason to be concerned in Phoenix.

Deandre Ayton admitted that he has not spoken with head coach Monty Williams since the Suns Game 7 loss against the Dallas Mavericks, per Kellan Olson. For context, that was the game when reports begin mentioning a potential beef between Ayton and Williams.

Ayton was later asked if he was happy to be back with the Suns.

“Yeah, I’m alright,” Deandre Ayton replied. “When I’m in-between those lines now I just work. I’m not playing for myself. I have an organization across my chest and a name on my back I have to represent. I’m just here to work, man.”

Olson also revealed a final Deandre Ayton quote in reference to what Ayton would tell Williams if he could speak with him.

“I can show him better than I can tell him.”

Deandre Ayton wants to prove he deserves to start for Phoenix. Most fans may read that sentence and wonder why he wouldn’t start in the first place. After all, he’s one of the better big men in the game.

But he faced playing time concerns in the postseason which played a role in the Ayton-Williams beef. In the end, Suns fans can take solace in the fact that Ayton said he’s not playing for himself and that he wants to “work.”