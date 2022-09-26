Deandre Ayton’s bizarre Media Day performance has Twitter down on Suns

Deandre Ayton had an interesting media day to the say the least. The Phoenix Suns big man seemed uninterested and possibly even upset. It should be noted that some athletes simply can’t stand talking to the media. Nevertheless, Ayton’s media effort drew quite the reaction on Twitter.

Jae Crowder wants out, Chris Paul says he learned nothing from the Dallas series, Deandre Ayton looks like a depressed hostage. Suns vibes are in the toilet. The fellas as we know them might be done — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) September 26, 2022

This fan thinks the Suns aren’t feeling great after last year’s early playoff exit. The Suns were aiming to return to the NBA Finals a season ago but were upset by the Dallas Mavericks during the postseason. Many people felt as if Deandre Ayton was on his way out of Phoenix following a feud with head coach Monty Williams. But the Suns opted to bring him back into the fold.

But is Deandre Ayton happy to be back?

I have never seen DA seem this unhappy at a press conference. — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) September 26, 2022

“I was happy,” Ayton said in a contrasting tone after being asked about the Suns choosing to bring him back. “It was all done, I guess.”

The reporter asked Ayton if that was all he had to say to which Ayton replied “yep.”

Deandre Ayton’s Suns media day performance is going to spark headlines and rumors. But again, it should be noted that some players simply don’t like doing the media tour.

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was known for giving short answers in interviews but his relationship with the team was fine. This is obviously different since Ayton still may have bad blood with Monty Williams. But the point stands.

Whatever Ayton’s reasoning was for providing minimal energy on Monday, the Suns are hopeful everything gets worked out ahead of the season. They will need Deandre Ayton completely locked in if they want to reach the NBA Finals during the 2022-2023 campaign.