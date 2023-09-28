Few NBA players have a more unique profile than Phoenix Suns power forward/center Bol Bol. Bol spent the first few years of his career with the Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic, then signed with the Suns this offseason, a move that was largely overshadowed by Phoenix's more high-profile acquisition of Bradley Beal.

Still, Bol, the son of late NBA legend Manute Bol, figures to be an interesting piece off of the Phoenix bench. However, some fans think that former NBA player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins may have gone a tad overboard with his prediction for Bol's first season in Phoenix.

Speaking on ESPN's NBA Today, Perkins dropped a major prediction on how Bol Bol might impact the defensive side of the ball for the Suns.

“[Bol Bol's] the sleeper,” said Perkins. “He's gonna show up and show out this season for Phoenix Suns… [He's going to be] a candidate off the bench for Defensive Player of the Year.”

Fans were quick to mock Perkins' take, which would seem to be highly, highly far-fetched at best.

Some called out Perkins' employer ESPN for apparently not vetting the big man's basketball knowledge enough before hiring him.

@espn y’all just be hiring anybody…. Y’all gotta see this — Grizz Szn (@Reedh98) September 28, 2023

Others noted that Bol will be coming off of the Phoenix bench, and likely not even seeing significant minutes at that, making it extremely unlikely he will even have enough floor time to enter the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

Perk thinks Bol Bol is going to win DPOY coming off the bench?! — Swolchai Agbaji (@SpencerKeele) September 28, 2023

Bol certainly has the physical tools to be an elite defender in the NBA, but it is objectively an extreme long shot to believe he will be among the league's best in that category this season.