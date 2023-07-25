Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones is familiar with the expectations that thrust themselves in the sidecar of Bol Bol's allure because, to be frank, basketball players that are 7-foot-2 really aren't supposed to be capable of moving, passing the ball, handling the ball, or making plays off-the-dribble like him.

In fact, it's the very reason that he's has been compared to 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama multiple times over the past year despite averaging modest career-highs of 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last season.

Of course, questions remain about his attitude, work ethic and approach. However, if properly motivated, the Suns clearly have a rarified talent that they can utilize in any number of ways.

Jones, candid in an interview with The Arizona Republic (paywall restricted), would reveal his expectations for Bol as the Suns prepare for their highly anticipated 2023-24 campaign.

“He's going to get a chance to compete,” Jones says succinctly. “He fits the profile of the team we're trying to build. Long, athletic, skilled. Has played some high-level basketball. Has dealt with high expectations and has bounced back from some tough setbacks.”

If former NBA star Gilbert Arenas tells the story, Bol is the equivalent of a pretty girl with a bad attitude, a metaphor for the juxtaposition between his talent level and his coachability.

If former NBA star Tim Hardaway Sr. tells the story, he's more ready to impact a game today than Wembanyama.

As the truth is always somewhere in the middle, tempering expectations may be as important as withholding reservations.

Nonetheless, the 2023-24 season may be pivotal for Bol. The right showing will do much to improve his reputation league-wide. The wrong showing could be the beginning of the end.