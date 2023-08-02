The world of sports looks so small. Fans will often see a lot of star athletes rooting for other players that hail from different sports. Some pros even become fans of one another after stellar performances. Frances Tiafoe is one of these athletes. He has been a long fan of the NBA and even wears jerseys of his favorite players during warmups. So, it was a great pleasure for him to play in front of Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant during his round of 32 match against Aslan Karatsev at the Citi Open.

Comparisons of different athletes across sports are inevitable. Frances Tiafoe got a truth bomb directly dropped on him by Kevin Durant. When asked about who would dominate a game of basketball against each other, the Suns' star replied with a resounding and funny, “I do.” He ensured that the world knew that he would dominate Big Foe on the basketball court, via Tennis TV.

Interviewer: "Who wins on the basketball court?" Kevin Durant: "I do." KD after watching fellow D.C. native Frances Tiafoe win his match at the Citi Open tonight 😅 (via @TennisTV)pic.twitter.com/nAJOnQiwZt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 2, 2023

Although, the Slim Reaper did not forget to give his props to the 25-year-old after his Citi Open win against Aslan Karatsev. He even commented on his tennis play style.

“Mine is non-existent. But, it was a lot of energy and it was exciting. I am glad he got the win. He is just bringing out the energy in this arena. He represents us right so we are all proud of him,” the NBA star proclaimed.

KD will enjoy the rest of his offseason before the Suns' training camp starts. On the other hand, Tiafoe will aim to continue his domination in front of his home crowd against Shang Juncheng.