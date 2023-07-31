It's safe to say Charles Barkley's beef with Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant isn't going to end any time soon.

Barkley and Durant have been at odds in recent years amid the NBA legend's criticism of players today. In 2021 when Durant was still with the Brooklyn Nets, he even called Barkley an “idiot” for his comments on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The two have since thrown criticisms and strong words against each other whenever they get a chance. Last April, Durant said he probably “wouldn't sit down” with Barkley even if there's an opportunity to do so considering what has been said between them.

Now in a recent interview, Barkley has some more harsh words for Durant, noting that the Suns forward is someone who is “very sensitive” and can't handle criticisms.

“He's very sensitive. Great player. He's part of that generation who think he can't be criticized. He's never looked in the mirror and said, ‘Man, was that a fair criticism?'” Barkley told CBS.

To be fair to Kevin Durant, however, he has every right to react to the criticisms thrown against him. If analysts like Charles Barkley can speak as much as they want, then so can the players they criticize.

However, it is also true that Durant may be overdoing it when it comes to responding to all the hate towards him. His tendency to engage with trolls on social media have been well documented, and it's one of the reasons why many people like Barkley think he's sensitive.

But hey, perhaps Durant just likes engaging with heated arguments and debates like that.