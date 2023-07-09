Frances Tiafoe suffered a shocking defeat in the third round of Wimbledon at the hands of Grigor Dimitrov, and he was none too pleased with his performance after a red-hot lead up to the tournament.

“I played god awful. So it just hurts, man,” Tiafoe said. “I really don't know what to say. I don't know how I'm going to digest it. … I just, I've never really felt like this after a loss. It's like I'm shocked how usually I rise to occasions and I'm shocked how I performed today. It's just crazy to me, honestly.”

The loss came at a surprising time for Tiafoe, who had just risen to top-10 in the ATP rankings for the first time in his career.

“Yeah I'm, top 10 in the world, [but] I played like I didn't have an ATP point,” Tiafoe said.

It is safe to say he was beyond disappointed in his showing, hardly mustering a fight in each set. It was a far cry from the attitude he had last year, when he made it one further to the quarters and was thrilled to be there.

On the other side, Dimitrov was all smiles after his dominating match, and will go on to take on youngster Holger Rune. When asked about his next match against the 20-year-old, he responded jokingly, per ESPN.

“I'm 32! Honestly, for me, I'm not looking at anything right now, at age or any of these things. I'm really focusing on my side of the net and looking after my game,” he said with a laugh.

No.21 Dimitrov is a -170 favorite against the sixth seeded Rune on Monday morning, mostly due to his experience in big tournaments.