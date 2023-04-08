Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Is Kevin Durant a top 10 player of all time? Former player and current analyst Kendrick Perkins believes KD can become a top 10 player if Durant is able to lead the Phoenix Suns to a championship while winning the NBA Finals MVP.

“If Kevin Durant could deliver a title [to the Suns], along with a Finals MVP, someone in that top 10 greatest players of all-time is going to have to move out of the way and let KD walk on in,” Perkins said.

Kevin Durant is generally regarded as one of the better players of all time. However, he’s a fringe top 10 candidate. There’s no questioning his talent, but many critics point to KD’s lack of success in the playoffs, with the exception coming during his time with the Golden State Warriors. People want to see Durant lead a team to a championship without the help of a super-team like Golden State was.

In all fairness, the Suns feature no shortage of talent. Devin Booker is one of the most talented scorers in today’s NBA, and Deandre Ayton is one of the best big men in the league. Meanwhile, Chris Paul still offers important veteran leadership from the point guard position. Nevertheless, Perkins believes Kevin Durant can move up the all time NBA player rankings with a championship run.

The Suns will be an exciting team to follow during the postseason. Phoenix features enough star power to reach the Finals, but overcoming teams like the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies will be a difficult task.