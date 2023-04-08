David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

When the Phoenix Suns traded for Kevin Durant at the NBA trade deadline, it was arguably the biggest trade this season. It vaulted the Suns from a playoff team in the Western Conference to being a favorite to reach the NBA Finals. Durant’s Suns debut was delayed a bit as he recovered from an injury he sustained while still a member of the Brooklyn Nets. He missed a few more games due to injury but since he’s returned to the lineup the Suns have looked every bit the contender most thought they would be following the trade. Durant may not have played in many games this season, but he has still managed to put himself alongside Larry Bird as the only players to have multiple seasons of averaging at least 25 points per game with shooting splits of 50/40/90 as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Players with multiple 25+ PPG seasons on 50/40/90% shooting: — Larry Bird

— Kevin Durant That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/sJVwAWMVWJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 7, 2023

In a total of 47 games played this season as a member of the Suns and the Brooklyn Nets, Durant has been averaging 29.1 points per game with shooting splits of 56 percent shooting from the field, 40.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 91.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. This is Durant’s second season averaging at least 25 points and 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 90 percent from the free-throw line. In comparison, Larry Bird also had two seasons putting up those same kind of numbers.

Larry Bird is considered one of the greatest small forwards to ever play the game. When Kevin Durant retires, it’s likely he and Bird will be considered among the top 2-3 small forwards in NBA history.