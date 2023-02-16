Kevin Durant has pretty much done it all in what has been a decorated NBA career. Right now, he’s decided to take on a new challenge after joining the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster deal that sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world.

KD is well aware of the fact that people expect big things from him and from the Suns now that he’s joined the squad. It’s pretty much championship or bust for them this season as the Suns virtually gave up their entire future just to secure the services of Durant.

For his part, KD remains unfazed. He’s been in this same situation in the past, and he’s proven that he’s very much capable of leading a team to a championship. This is exactly what he intends to do now that he’s in Phoenix:

“I know there’s always pressure because I’m one of the best players to ever play the game,” Durant said. “Every time I step on the floor, people are going to expect me to do great things and the team I’m on to do great things. … I know what’s on our backs and we understand that. We want to do the most and get the most out of this opportunity.”

"I know there's always pressure because I'm one of the best players to ever play the game. Every time I step on the floor, people are going to expect me to do great things." 🗣️ Kevin Durantpic.twitter.com/TsKu1Bz3ld — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 16, 2023

You have to note that Kevin Durant is entering a very different situation right now as compared to when he joined the Golden State Warriors a few years ago. Back then, KD joined a squad that was already a dynasty in the making. This resulted in back-to-back championships for him during his stint with the Dubs. There’s no denying that the Suns are a very good team, but at the end of the day, they’re no Warriors.

Be that as it may, Durant remains confident that Phoenix has what it takes to win it all:

“I think we got all the pieces to be successful,” KD said. “We got guys that have experienced what it’s like playing in that final game, we got a champion already overseeing things (team president James Jones), [Monty Williams] is a champion as a coach. So we got guys that have been here. That’s half the battle, just knowing what it takes.”

“We got all the pieces.” Kevin Durant is confident he’s joining a team that has what it takes to win a championship. pic.twitter.com/pBEShSAZwf — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) February 16, 2023

Durant is obviously saying all the right things here, and the Suns fans are loving it. However, what matters is what this team does on the basketball court. KD said that he hopes to return shortly after the All-Star break, so it won’t be long before we find out if he can deliver.