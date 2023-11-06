Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant was happy to help his team get back in the win column on Sunday against the Pistons.

On Sunday afternoon, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns snapped their recent losing streak of three games with a 120-106 road victory over the Detroit Pistons. Once again playing without star teammates Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, Durant was brilliant against Detroit, pouring in 41 points despite playing on the second night (or afternoon in this case) of a back-to-back set for the Suns.

After the game, Durant kept it honest about what it took for the Suns to find a way back in the win column.

“I think we all had that mentality,” said Durant, per Duane Rankin of AZCentral. “Everybody was making plays tonight.”

He also spoke on how good it felt to finally get back on the right side of the scoreboard after the recent string of losses.

“We're excited, we finally got a W,” said Durant, per Rankin.

It's been a bit of a frustrating start for the Suns so far in 2023. Expectations were sky-high for Phoenix entering the 2023-24 season; however, Bradley Beal–who was acquired from the Washington Wizards this past offseason–has yet to make his debut in Phoenix while dealing with an injury, and Devin Booker has only played in one game since his opening-night virtuoso performance in a road win over the Golden State Warriors.

While Durant has been doing his best to keep the Suns' afloat in their absences, the reality is that Phoenix sacrificed so much depth in assembling their Big Three that they simply don't have much elite talent to surround Durant with when Booker and Beal are off the floor.