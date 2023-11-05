The Phoenix Suns are without their leading scorer when they face the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Devin Booker is out for the game.

The Phoenix Suns are going to have to wait a little longer to get one of their superstars back from injury. Guard Devin Booker is out for a game Sunday against the Detroit Pistons, per Suns reporter Duane Rankin. Booker is battling a right calf strain. The Suns are also going to be without Bradley Beal and Damion Lee for the game Sunday. It wasn't specified how long Booker will be out.

BOOKER IS NEEDED IN THE DESERT

Phoenix has had a rough start to the season. The Suns have lost three games in a row, and Booker's been battling injuries throughout. The young guard's only played two games in the regular season. He's done a lot on offense when he's in the Suns lineup, averaging more than 31 points a contest which is a team-high. He's also helping the offense with his passing, notching more than 10 assists a game. Phoenix has played Booker an average of 36 minutes a game this season, clearly needing him on the floor.

Without Booker, Phoenix is relying on the veteran Kevin Durant to get the job done. Durant is second on the team in scoring, pouring in 28 points a game. He's also averaging 7 rebounds a game, and playing 36 minutes a contest. Kevin Durant will need to continue carrying the load for the Suns on Sunday.

Fortunately for Phoenix, Detroit is having their share of struggles. The Pistons also enter the game having lost three games in a row. Cade Cunningham is leading the way for the Pistons, averaging just under 23 points per game.

Both Phoenix and Detroit are 2-4 heading into Sunday's game. The ball tips off at 3 Eastern.