LeBron James was hyped up after Kevin Durant's game-winner over the Bulls.

The association was not going to be overshadowed by the hype going around after Sunday Night Football. Every star in the league seems to be firing from all cylinders and knocking down shots. Kevin Durant was no exception to this. One of the greatest scorers in NBA history had a massive outburst to lead the Phoenix Suns into a clutch win over the Chicago Bulls. Even Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James took notice and dropped his reaction to the clutch shot, via SportsGrid.

“That’s a TOUGH ASS shot @KDTrey5!! Double Pump pull-up on the move!” LeBron James said in awe of the Suns star.

Kevin Durant showed everyone that Footprint Center was his house. He notched 43 points on a 50% clip from all three levels of scoring against the Bulls. He also tried to infect his other Suns teammates with the scoring bug. This got him eight assists while only having one turnover. All of it paid off in the clutch when the Suns trusted Durant to let it fly.

However, he was not the only one who managed to score a fair amount for the Suns. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal combined for 34 points. Drew Eubanks also got 10 points, eight boards, and four assists to round out the double-digit scorers.

This is just one of the insane performances people around the league put up on the night of January 22nd. Joel Embiid got his 70 points while Karl-Anthony Towns had 62 of his own. A certain Lakers legend also had an insane 81-point performance on the same date 18 years ago. There is clearly something in the air during this time of year that can make someone knock down a lot of buckets.