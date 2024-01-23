The Suns star is unreal.

The Phoenix Suns found themselves down by double digits for the first three quarters of their Monday night tussle against the Chicago Bulls. Being on the second night of a back-to-back, Kevin Durant and the Suns looked lethargic. In fact, Durant started the game with an uncharacteristic 4-15 shooting night. But that was when Durant woke up, put his feet on the ground, and took over for the Suns in what ended up being a 115-113 win for Phoenix.

In the second half, Durant dropped 30 points on 12-19 shooting from the field and 6-9 from deep (for a total of 43 on the night). But no two points of his were more important for the Suns than his double-clutch midrange pullup dagger over the outstretched arms of Patrick Williams and the rearview contest of Alex Caruso, who nearly blocked the shot if it weren't for Durant's impeccable midair body control.

KEVIN DURANT WITH THE CLUTCH MIDDY😱pic.twitter.com/X5JWW3lb3R — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 23, 2024

That shot gave the Suns the lead with 1.6 seconds left on the clock, so the Bulls still had a chance to win the game. Kevin Durant, however, was not having any of it. The Bulls, after drawing a foul near the rim on their first out of bounds play, decided to give the ball to DeMar DeRozan. Durant, however, clamped up DeRozan, giving him barely any breathing space to get off a shot. The Bulls star clanked his prayer of a shot on the right side of the rim, completing the comeback for the Suns.

The degree of difficulty of Durant's shot to win the game for the Suns did not go unnoticed among fans. He was sandwiched between two defenders and he had to avoid getting his shot blocked — and he still swished the bucket.

“That s**t didn’t even hit the net wtfff nba players are different,” @El_Fresh_Guy wrote on Twitter. “I can’t believe how close Pat was to blocking that.. what a shot by KD,” @NotDeMarDeRozan added.

Here are more reactions to Kevin Durant's game-winner as the Suns complete yet another comeback.

“From being down by 20 in the first half to Kevin Durant doing what he does best. 💜🧡.” – @solasingles

“Kevin Durant is the MVP I don’t care.” – @yrocburner

“Kevin Durant has to be in the GOAT conversation. PERIOD.” – @VinceHooper7