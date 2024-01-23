LeBron James is in awe of Karl-Anthony Towns...

After witnessing Karl-Anthony Towns drop 58 points through three quarters against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is simply in disbelief.

On a night when Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid exploded for 70 points, things got even better for NBA fans when Towns started off hot and even banked 44 points in the first half. James, who is enjoying his day off, was tuned in on both matches and didn't hold back in expressing his shock over what he just watched.

“KAT got 58 at the end of the 3rd! 10-12 from 3 so far. These boys tonight going CRAZY!!” LeBron wrote, also referencing Embiid's big game.

It's hard to blame LeBron James for having that kind of reaction. Scoring 60 points is really hard in the NBA, and to see two players do that on the same day makes it an even rarer case. In fact, the last time there were multiple 60-point games in one day in the NBA was back in 1978–that's almost 50 years ago!

Karl-Anthony Towns certainly deserve credit for the work he put in. The Timberwolves big man ended the game with a career-high and franchise-record 62 points on 21-of-35 shooting from the field. He made 10 of his 15 shots from deep, all while recording eight rebounds and two assists.

Unfortunately for KAT, despite his big game, the Hornets ended up taking the 128-125 win after a strong fourth quarter that saw LaMelo Ball and Co. score 36 points to the Timberwolves' 18.

Regardless, Towns can hold his head high with his performance. He gave it his all, and the Wolves just couldn't close it out.