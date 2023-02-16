Phoenix Suns fans certainly didn’t appreciate the fact that Kendrick Perkins tried to smear the team just to praise new Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges.

Bridges exploded for a career-high 45 points on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. He was ultra-efficient and highly impactful in the game, making 17 of his 24 shots while making his presence felt on other areas with eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Upon witnessing Bridges’ breakout performance, Perkins was quick to say that Bridges was being “held back” by the Suns. And so now that he’s playing the “right way,” everybody is seeing what he is truly capable of.

“It’s a difference between playing the right way and waiting your turn and being held back!” Perkins said on his tweet. “Mikal Bridges with a smooth 45 piece wing dinner, 8 biscuits and 5 apple pies. Phoenix was in the damn way! Carry on…”

Suns fans, of course, couldn’t help but respond to the rather bizarre take. Many argued that Mikal Bridges was playing well with Phoenix before his trade, which is actually why the Nets wanted him in the trade for Kevin Durant. Not to mention that Bridges has never shown any sign of dissatisfaction in the Valley.

“Weird angle to try and smear the Suns for literally no reason,” one commenter wrote.

Another Suns fan called it a “horrible” take, saying: “What a horrible take lol. He scored 20+ in 12 of his last 15 games with PHX. Most of those games he had 18-20 FGA. His emergence this season WITH Phoenix was the reason they were able to get Durant.”

“Bridges is one of my favorite players but Phoenix wasn’t holding him back He’s been on this trajectory the whole season,” a third Phoenix supporter added.

Some questioned Kendrick Perkins’ credential as an analyst after seeing his take, with many noting that he’s definitely a “casual” who hasn’t seen many of the Suns’ games.

“What you didn’t see (being a casual) is all the reps he had to get before this where he didn’t look like he was ready for the responsibility. he eventually answered the call this year but this is an extremely uninformed take,” another Suns fan said.

“Mikal was the 3rd/4th option during the vast majority of his time in Phoenix. Now that he’s the 1st/2nd option, there’s obviously going to be an increase in his stats. It amazes me that you weren’t able to come to that conclusion as an ‘NBA Analyst,'” a fifth Twitter user added.

While it’s easy to see where Perkins is coming from, it’s not a surprise why he’s getting roasted for his take. After all, he’s basically discrediting the Suns for their role in helping Bridges grow into the player he is today.