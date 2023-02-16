Mikal Bridges just made it easier — much easier — for Brooklyn Nets fans to accept the reality that Kevin Durant is gone, as he just went absolutely off Wednesday night in a 116-105 win against the Miami Heat at home at Barclays Center.

Less than a week before the Phoenix Suns included him in a package that was sent to the Nets for Durant, Mikal Bridges torched the Heat for a career-high 45 points. The former Villanova Wildcats star was in the zone early, as he found his rhythm right away.

Mikal Bridges went 5-for-6 from the field in the first quarter and continued. He cooled off a bit in the second period before resuming his offensive onslaught in the second half, carrying the Nets on his back and carrying them to their first win in three games. Bridges played great on the other end of the floor as well, as he had two steals and two blocks.

“Lmao everyone predicted this was gon happen but not this damm fast,” Twitter user

@Jamarri6601 said about Bridges’ scoring outburst.

Another, @LocksCaptain, chimed in by dropping a hot take: “Rudy Gobert trade 2.0.”

That was seconded by @ChandlerEnfing1, who said “Brooklyn may have gotten better by making the KD trade.”

Some more great reactions to Mikal Bridges’ eruption from around the Twitter world.

Mikal Bridges tonight: 45 PTS (career high)

8 REB

5 AST

17-24 FG Ties KD’s season high as a Net. pic.twitter.com/Wwj2JWr8yJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 16, 2023

The @BrooklynNets are the first team in NBA history to have 4 different players with a 45-point game in the same season (Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges). — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) February 16, 2023

A lot of clapping and yelling coming from the Nets’ locker room. Presumably for Mikal Bridges following his career night. — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 16, 2023

Mikal Bridges’ career high just went from 34 to 45. — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) February 16, 2023

Mikal Bridges also got help from another player sent to the Nets in that Kevin Durant trade, with Cameron Johnson scoring 18 points. Cam Thomas came off the bench and fired 19 points. As a team, the Nets shot 53.2 percent from the floor.