We're here to share our Super Bowl 58 odds series, and make a 49ers first scoring drive prediction, and pick for the Big Game.

The San Francisco 49ers will hope to get off a good start in their showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. We're here to share our Super Bowl 58 odds series, and make a 49ers first scoring drive prediction, and pick for the Big Game.

The 49ers have not scored on either of their first drives in the games against the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions so far in these playoffs. However, a yes or no bet is not fun at all. You want to get a little more action. Instead, let's talk about what the 49ers will do when they do score. What will they score on their first attempt to put points on the board?

For reference, they had a passing touchdown from Brock Purdy to George Kittle in the NFC Divisional Round against the Packers. Then, they had a rushing touchdown against the Lions in the NFC Championship Game. There are so many ways this can go. Let's look at the options.

Here are the First Scoring Drive Super Bowl 58 odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 58 Odds: 49ers First Scoring Drive Odds

Field Goal: +128

Passing Touchdown: +198

Rushing Touchdown: +310

Defense Touchdown: +2200

Special Teams Touchdown: +5000

Safety: +5500

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The 49ers Will Score a Field Goal On Their First Scoring Drive

If you asked me this question last year when Jimmy Garoppolo was the quarterback, I would have told you to 100 percent bet on this. That Niners team always managed a field goal on their first try at getting points. It was a talented offense that always stalled. The biggest reason was Garoppolo. Now, Purdy has changed things so much.

While the first official drives have not worked out as well so far, Purdy has still delivered a touchdown on the first scoring drive on both occasions. But let's just imagine that this does happen. The only way a field goal happens on the first scoring drive will be if Chris Jones and George Karlaftis can generate enough pressure to force the Niners back. Additionally, penalties can put the Niners out of touchdown range, which would set up Jake Moody for the field goal. It is possible, but it has not happened yet in these playoffs.

Why The 49ers Will Score a Passing Touchdown On Their First Scoring Drive

This is a very likely scenario for the 49ers. Let's look at the options. Purdy can release the ball after four seconds and some good blocking and find Brandon Aiyuk open on the corner of the left side. Maybe the Niners have a third and goal from the 4-yard line, and Purdy delivers a shovel pass to Deebo Samuel, who takes it into the endzone on the right hash marks. Then, there is also the scenario where Purdy just finds Kittle open on the back of the endzone for the scoring touchdown. But there is one scenario you probably have not considered.

Purdy could have a situation where it is 3rd and goal and find all his options covered. Instead, he checks down to Christian McCaffrey, who is running a wheel route. He could also find McCaffrey for a screen pass for a touchdown. The Kansas City pass rush could dictate a lot of these scenarios.

Why The 49ers Will Score a Rushing Touchdown On Their First Scoring Drive

The Niners love to pound the rock. Moreover, they have the best running back in football. The best way to counter an amazing pass rush is to run the ball effectively. The Niners could look for the ground and pound and find ways to get McCaffrey in the endzone. Or, they could have designed runs for Samuel to run off the edges and into the endzone. You also cannot forget about the 1st and Goal from the 1-yard line. That means we might get a Purdy quarterback sneak for the touchdown. With this offense and Kyle Shanahan, there are so many possibilities.

Why The 49ers Will Score a Defensive Touchdown On Their First Scoring Drive

The Chiefs are too good on offense to let this happen. However, let's say it does happen. In what way would it happen? Let's say there is a missed assignment, and Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, or Arik Armstead gets loose. Either one of them could punch the ball out of Mahomes, and the other could pick up the loose ball for the score. There could also be a scenario where the pressure gets to Mahomes, and they force a pick-6.

Why The 49ers Will Score a Special Teams Touchdown On Their First Scoring Drive

The Niners do not have a great special teams unit and did not score a single touchdown on either a kick return or a punt return this season. Ultimately, the only way this happens is through some good blocking on a kick return.

Why The 49ers Will Score a Safety On Their First Scoring Drive

The 49ers had one safety all season. This scenario is very unlikely, especially for the first points.

Final 49ers First Scoring Drive Prediction & Pick

Go with the bread and butter. The 49ers will look to make a statement on their first score. Whether it's McCaffrey, Samuel, or even Purdy, they will run it in for their first score.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final 49ers First Scoring Drive Prediction & Pick: Rushing Touchdown: +310