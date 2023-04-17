Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers is not likely to play in the team’s first round series against the Phoenix Suns, but he came out and said he prefers to play on the road as opposed to playing at home in the NBA Playoffs, via Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment

“I prefer – and I feel like this is a damned if I do, damned if I don’t because I obviously love playing in front of the home fans but – I think it’s something special when you’re playing in front of the opponent’s crowd,” Paul George said, via Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “Like there’s that factor of like – you see for me, playing on the road I enjoy more because it’s all about the guys that are there. Nobody there’s for us. You know what I mean? So you’re already going with that mindset of ‘this is all we’ve got. This is what it’s about. This locker room right here.’”

"It's the sweetest thing to be the villain." 😈 NEW EPISODE PREMIERING NOW: https://t.co/nrqiNVWCWD pic.twitter.com/QkPMicfH9f — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) April 17, 2023

George said he loves quieting the crowd in a road playoff game.

“So that’s a lot of motivation to go into a game. And then there’s a factor of quiet in the crowd,” George said, via Podcast P. “You’re putting on a show and I have my best moments playing on the road because that’s how I looked at it. They’re there to get me out of my game. They’re trying everything in the book. They’re calling me names, you know ‘PG you suck’ hearing ‘Pandemic P’ in Phoenix and Utah. ‘Pushoff P’ in Utah, you feed off that. You love being the villain at that point. It’s the sweetest thing to be the villain, I feed off that.”

George’s team quieted the Phoenix Suns crowd in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs. Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook were key players in the win. If Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook can pull of this series, George could return to the team and help the Clippers make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs.