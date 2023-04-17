It seems like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has had multiple peaks in his decorated NBA career. While his most notable stints were arguably his rise with and return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron’s days with the Miami Heat are the stuff of legend. Perhaps nobody knows that like Paul George.

Currently starring alongside Kawhi Leonard with the Los Angeles Clippers, George came into his own as an NBA player in his time with the Indiana Pacers.

Years that PGs ever-growing talent was constantly put up to the test against the best player in the league in LeBron.

Those days may have ultimately made George a better player.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nonetheless, as he was never able to dethrone the King in the playoffs, it’s understandable that George has some very specific regrets.

Like his untimely mistake when guarding LeBron in the 2013 Eastern Conference Finals (h/t Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment), a series that the Pacers would eventually lose 3-4.

“The moment that I wish I could take back and it still haunts me to this day is the 2013 year in Miami, when we [lost] game one. I fucked the play up. I’m guarding [Le]Bron [James] we’re up, a stop and we win the game and it just happened so fast I’m guarding Bron, the ball’s sideout out of bounds. He zippers up fast as hell so I’m like ‘Shit, like I gotta catch up to this’ so I over pursue, he catches it like he read where I was at, spin right off me and he lays it up for the game.”