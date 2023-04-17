Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook is being investigated by the NBA following a fan altercation that took place during halftime of the team’s Game 1 win versus the Phoenix Suns Sunday night, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes.

The heated exchange was captured on video, with Westbrook audibly telling a Suns fan to “watch your mouth” while he made his way though a lounge area that players sometimes cut through. A security guard stayed between them.

Haynes did say that the chances of the nine-time All-Star getting suspended are “slim” and he should be good to go for Game 2 in the Footprint Center. That there is any investigation, though, does put a bit of a damper on what was an overall heroic Westrbook performance that included a bevy of hustle plays down the stretch to clinch LA’s massive upset road victory.

"Watch your mouth motherf**ker!" Russell Westbrook to a fan during halftime of Suns-Clippers 😳 (via @BCH66223)pic.twitter.com/u3YDNEN513 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 17, 2023

Of course, it wouldn’t be a full Russell Westbrook experience without shooting struggles as he went 3-of-19 from the field (rumored to be part of why fan criticized the former MVP). But that was overshadowed by a late block on Devin Booker. Westbrook’s limitless motor was on display throughout the night. His ferocity on the glass helped the Clippers win the rebounding battle, 49-42, with a back-breaking 15-6 advantage in offensive boards.

The 34-year-old veteran finished with nine points, eight assists, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. With Paul George still out, Westbrook’s shooting volume will probably remain high, but if he could just decrease some of the ill-advised attempts, then he could be a major difference-maker in the No. 4 vs. 5 matchup.

He has been the subject of controversy before, so any added criticism or drama that comes from this fan encounter might only fuel the future Hall of Famer.