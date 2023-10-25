The Syracuse Orange (4-3, 0-3) are on the road to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4, 2-1) Thursday night. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Syracuse-Virginia Tech prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Syracuse started the season off 4-0, but they have lost their first three conference games. They have lost to Clemson, North Carolina, and Florida State, and none of the games have been particularly close. Garrett Shrader has been the starting quarterback for the Orange this season, and he is not doing terribly. He has passed for 1,371 yards, and eight touchdowns this season. Their top two running backs have combined for 13 touchdowns on the year, and over 4.5 yards per carry. Almost more impressively, Syracuse has nine different wide receivers with a touchdown. On defense, Syracuse has 20 sacks and six interceptions.

Virginia Tech was off to a slow start, but the Hokies are 2-1 in ACC play. They have wins over Pitt, and Wake Forest, but their loss is against Florida State. Kyron Drones has thrown for 1,042 this season and six touchdowns. The Hokies have combined for 3.7 yards per carry this season, but they have rushed for eight touchdowns. Antwaun Powell-Ryland has been very good on the defensive line. He has seven sacks and three forced fumbles. As a team, Virginia Tech has 22 sacks and four interceptions.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Syracuse-Virginia Tech Odds

Syracuse: +2.5 (-105)

Virginia Tech: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech Week 9

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread

Syracuse averages 399.1 yards per game. They have the ability to have big games offensively, but that has not been the case lately. With 10 points in their last two games, the Orange definitely need to pick up the slack. Luckily, Virginia Tech does not do a great job stopping the run. Syracuse has good running backs, and they can easily do a good job in this one. The run game will open up the pass game in a big way, so the Orange can really split this game open.

Virginia Tech does not pass for a lot of yards, and the pass defense is the weakest part of Syracuse's game. With Virginia Tech struggling to get anything going in the pass game, the Orange have a good chance to shut a team down for the first time in a long time. If they can do that, Syracuse will cover the spread.

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread

Syracuse has been very bad on both sides of the ball in ACC play. They have been outscored 112-24, and have shown no signs of getting any better. With that, Virginia Tech should have a lot of confidence heading into this game. They are scoring, and defending well in ACC play. They have started to turn their season around, and it has shown. If Syracuse continues to play as they have the past few weeks, the Hokies will cover the spread.

Final Syracuse-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Virginia Tech is only favored by a few points in this game. I think they should be favored by a little bit more. I will take the Hokies to cover this spread.

Final Syracuse-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Virginia Tech -2.5 (-115), Over 47.5 (-105)