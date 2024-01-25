Brent Brennan hires former Syracuse head coach, Dino Babers as offensive coordinator for Arizona football.

Arizona football is finalizing its coaching staff as Brent Brennan made an impressive hire on Thursday. The Wildcats have been in need of a new offensive coordinator and it sounds like they found one in former Syracuse head coach, Dino Babers.

Babers will not only serve as the offensive coordinator, but he will also be the quarterback coach, according to Troy Hutchinson of Arizona Rivals. Arizona football will aim to improve its offense with this move.

“Now, sources have told GOAZCATS.com that the Wildcats will be hiring former Syracuse head coach Dino Babers as Brennan's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.”

Brent Brennan and Dino Babers have a history of working together, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The two will work together once again but this time, they'll have much more prominent roles in the Arizona football program.

“Can confirm Rivals report that Arizona is expected to hire Dino Babers as the new offensive coordinator. Former Syracuse coach was an assistant there when Brent Brennan worked as a graduate assistant. He's an accomplished play-caller from his time at [Syracuse], [Bowling Green], and Eastern Illinois.”

This is an exciting hire for the Wildcats. Although they lost Jedd Fisch this offseason to the Washington Huskies job, Arizona football is doing a great job replacing him. Brennan and Babers both bring a ton of experience to the coaching staff which should keep the team competitive moving forward.

Arizona football is certainly a program to watch right now. They essentially have a brand new coaching staff, several new faces on the roster, and will be playing in the Big 12 instead of the Pac-12. The Wildcats will have a ton of questions to answer as next season approaches.